Shopping visits for Nov. 24 Dec. 1 were down 2.3% compared to Black Friday week 2023 but outpaced year-to-date traffic trends

In-store traffic data from Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), indicates American consumers' continued interest in brick-and-mortar shopping experiences this holiday season. The brand's ShopperTrak Analytics data showed that visits to stores and retail centers over the holiday week (Nov. 24 Dec. 1) were down 2.3% year-over-year but outperformed year-to-date traffic, which has been down 3.0% on average.

In further detail, Sensormatic Solutions data showed that on traffic on Saturday (Nov. 30) was down 2.0% from the prior year, while traffic on Sunday (Dec. 1) was up 2.4%. Sensormatic Solutions also finalized its analysis of traffic patterns on Black Friday, finding that traffic on Nov. 29 was down 6.3% year-over-year (revised from preliminary data reported on Nov. 30).

"While the patterns of shopping have shifted, the spread of traffic across Black Friday week allowed retailers to maintain store standards and meet customers how, when and where they want to shop," said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. "The holiday week saw retailers maximizing all the at their disposal omnichannel retail, tailored promotions, shored-up supply chains and optimized shopper-to-associate ratios to create an improved in-store shopping experience. Data-driven decision making based on the trends of this week is how retailers will continue to win during this holiday season."

Most of Sensormatic Solutions predicted busiest holiday shopping days are still to come, including four of the top five: Super Saturday (Dec. 21), the Monday Before Christmas (Dec. 23), the Sunday before Christmas (Dec. 22) and the second Saturday before Christmas (Dec. 14).

"Though Black Friday is expected to be the busiest single shopping day of the 2024 holiday rush, there's still plenty retailers can do to capture growing holiday spending," said Gustafson. "As retailers prepare for the rest of the season's busiest days, keeping a close eye on critical traffic metrics like peak traffic hours, demographics and dwell times can help them ensure their stores are up to the task of accommodating holiday traffic."

To learn more about how Sensormatic Solutions can help retailers make the most of the holiday season, visit www.sensormatic.com. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, use SensormaticHolidays to follow along on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203784591/en/

Contacts:

Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1 215 869 6452

madison.southall@jci.com

Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

jciretail@matternow.com