MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
03 December 2024
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Allianz Technology Trust plc with effect from 1 January 2025.
For further information please contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732
