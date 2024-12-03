MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

03 December 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Allianz Technology Trust plc with effect from 1 January 2025.

