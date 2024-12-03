Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Auroris Inc. has officially launched their full line of groundbreaking HRV/ERV ventilation solutions that redefine indoor air quality. Designed for performance, energy efficiency, and unparalleled indoor air quality, Auroris ventilation solutions set a new standard in the health and safety of indoor environments.

Patrick Kehoe, CEO of Auroris Inc., shared: "Ventilation is essential to indoor air quality. We needed to go beyond the simple exchange of air and address air quality while targeting airborne aerosolized contamination."





Game-Changing Innovation





In the wake of the post-COVID era, indoor air quality has become more critical than ever. Studies show that indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air.

Auroris has created the industry's first, fully scalable ventilation solution. Auroris's full line of HRV/ERV's are complemented by add-on components to increase functionality that include the all new Smart IAQ Controller that can Monitor, Measure and Mitigate CO2, VOC's as well as PM (particulate matter) 2.5. Plasmasphere purifies and enriches the incoming air with natural energy emulating nature's defense/disinfection system, a system that has existed since the beginning of time.

Patrick Kehoe stated: "We were guided by nature in the creation of the most pristine indoor air experience. We essentially turned the inside out to make our indoors as safe as the outdoors."





About Auroris Inc.

Auroris Inc., a sister company of ECO Earth Sciences Inc., is committed to the advancement of Indoor Air Quality where health, vitality and safety are paramount, and the quality of the air we experience rivals that found only in the most pristine natural environments.

Technologies developed by ECO Earth Sciences Inc. have been used the world over. Clients include many from the Private Sector, multiple branches of the Military of both the United States and Canada and over 300 government agencies and institutions on four continents.

Learn More





Experience the future of ventilation today. Visit auroris.org

SOURCE: Auroris Inc.