RiverID takes fan convenience to new heights with the launch of a FaceID system, marking the largest implementation of facial ticketing technology in any football stadium worldwide.

Starting next season, over 85,000 fans attending each match at the Mâs Monumental can enjoy quick, secure, ticketless entry by simply registering their face. This revolutionary project is in partnership with Veridas, a global leader in biometric technology and digital identity, and includes the installation of 300 FaceID terminals. This advancement positions River Plate as a pioneer in fan experience and stadium security, setting a new global standard for innovation in sports.

Enhanced Fan Experience and Security

The new FaceID system brings numerous benefits to River Plate fans:

How the RiverID Solution Works

The system comprises two key components:

Identity Registration and Verification: Fans complete a quick 10-second registration via their mobile device, confirming their identity with a selfie and ID photo. FaceID Stadium Access: On match day, fans approach the FaceID terminals for instant verification, eliminating the need for traditional tickets and significantly enhancing their overall experience.

Statements from Leaders

"River Plate is synonymous with innovation. With the FaceID system, our fans will enjoy faster, safer, and more convenient access to the Mâs Monumental. This initiative strengthens our commitment to delivering the best experience for the River family and establishes our stadium as a global benchmark for sporting events," said Stefano Di Carlo, Secretary General of River Plate.

Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas, added: "It is an honor to collaborate with a club as prestigious as River Plate. Our robust, efficient, and secure solution ensures an unparalleled experience for fans. This partnership sets a new standard for how football is experienced in Argentina and beyond."

Implementation Timeline

The first terminals will be installed by December 2024, with full deployment by February 2025, ensuring all River fans can benefit from this world-leading system.

Veridas: A Leader in Identity Technology

In 2024, Veridas facilitated over 50 million secure access events across Europe and Latin America, solidifying its status as a global leader in identity technology.

With a client portfolio spanning governments, airports, banks, and sports organizations, Veridas has delivered innovative solutions to over 300 clients in 25 countries. Notable clients include:

Banking: BBVA, Scotiabank.

BBVA, Scotiabank. Government: Spain's National Mint, Spanish Civil Guard, and Mexico's National Electoral Institute.

Spain's National Mint, Spanish Civil Guard, and Mexico's National Electoral Institute. Sports: FC Barcelona, for member enrollment.

FC Barcelona, for member enrollment. Border Control: Rome Airport, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

RiverID's FaceID integration reinforces the Mâs Monumental as a global leader in innovation, security, and fan experience, setting the stage for the future of stadium access.

