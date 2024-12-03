Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
03.12.2024 19:26 Uhr
My Petite Puppy Introduces the Dream Seat - The First of Its Kind Elevated Luxury Seat for Small Dogs

Finanznachrichten News

FROM LAP TO LUXURY, THE DREAM SEAT ALLOWS PUPPIES TO BETTER SHARE OUR WORLD

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / My Petite Puppy, a luxury e-commerce brand, debuts its new Dream Seat today. The Dream Seat, inspired by the desire to enhance the experience of little dogs, allows pampered pets to sit in an elevated, mobile seat beside the people they love. In this way they can be lifted from the floor and participate in daily activities they were never able to see or share.

Mypetitepuppy.com

The Dream Seat is handcrafted in soft, durable micro-suede fabric available in three decorator colors - ivory, silver, and black. This luxurious, American made seat is built on a sturdy, smooth-gliding stainless- steel base that moves effortlessly over carpets, tile, or wood floors. Perfectly sized and cushioned for small dogs, ten pounds or less, it is the ultimate place for your little companion to see what you are doing or to simply curl up, relax and drift into a world of dreams. "Whether you're at your desk, kitchen counter, or dining room table your puppy can share your world," remarked Susan Weinstein, a founder of My Petite Puppy.

The small dog market in the U.S. is large and growing with small dogs becoming the most popular size of dog in the country. According to a survey by Packaged Facts 52% of U.S. households own small dogs. This substantial growth is driven by a shift in lifestyle trends and the rising popularity of small breeds as ideal companions.

An increase in pet humanization has led owners to seek high quality, customized products that cater specifically to their pet's comfort, health and happiness. This trend has fueled demand for fashionable accessories, and ergonomic furniture designed with small dogs in mind.

My Petite Puppy, with its first of its kind Dream Seat and its luxury line of curated Gift Boxes,puppy fashions, and elegant carriers has responded to this trend with innovative offerings that provide function and luxury.

My Petite Puppy is dedicated to the love and luxurious care of small dogs. According to, the Dream Seat was developed to enhance the experience of Coco Chanel, her Havanese-Poodle: "Coco loves sitting in the window seat looking out on the front lawn. Wouldn't it be nice if she were elevated and could see everything that was going on around her?" Susan shared her thoughts with her best friend, Maria. Together they designed and produced the Dream Seat.

My Petite Puppy logo and Dream Seat are trademarks owned by My Petite Puppy, LLC

Press Contacts

My Petite Puppy, LLC
Maria D. Longo
info@mypetitepuppy.com
561-757-8022

SOURCE: My Petite Puppy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
