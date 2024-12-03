Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) took advantage of the recent drop in long term rates to issue EUR 500 million bond with a January 2031 maturity. These bonds bear a coupon of 2.974% and were issued at par.

In volatile markets, the transaction received roughly 200 orders for an aggregate amount over EUR 3.6 billion. This enabled Veolia to optimise the financial conditions and to reach a transaction with no new issue concession. The quality of the orderbook and the high oversubscription rate prove the strong perception of the Group's credit quality and of its financial performance, granting optimal access to the market.

"We decided to launch this transaction following the recent drop of long term interest rates. We demonstrated our agility by issuing under favorable conditions at the end of the year, in order to partially anticipate our 2025 refinancing." declared Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy CEO Finance and Purchasing. "The excellent reception we have received from the market once again illustrates the relevance of Veolia's positioning as the world leader in ecological transformation, as well as the strength of our activities in our three core businesses: Water, Energy and Waste

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023.

