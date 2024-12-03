Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
03.12.24
20:01 Uhr
0,155 Euro
+0,019
+13,97 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1510,15920:10
0,1520,16020:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 19:46 Uhr
69 Leser

(0)

Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider/close associate

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 3 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the "Rights Issue").

The Company has been informed that certain primary insiders and/or close associates of primary insiders have traded in subscription rights as further specified in the attached notifications of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 03122024 - PDMR form (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/412e3562-befc-49d6-855e-dedd6b7696d7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
