Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 19:58 Uhr
66 Leser
Vow ASA: Commercial terms agreed with shipyard for delivery of equipment valued at around NOK 500 million

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 3 December 2024: Vow ASA (ticker OSE: VOW) and its Scanship subsidiary have agreed main commercial terms with a shipyard in Europe to deliver advanced equipment to several cruise ships currently under order.

The parties will now finalise a purchase order and confirm the contract, which will represent an order value to Vow of around NOK 500 million. Vow expects the contract to be finalised before year-end, but no assurances can be given in this respect.

For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


