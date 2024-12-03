Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Stagevision, a leading corporate audiovisual and event production company, today announced the appointment of Patrick Purdy as Chief Financial Officer. Purdy brings extensive financial leadership experience in scaling private equity-backed companies and will play a pivotal role in strengthening Stagevision's operational foundation for expansion across North America.





Patrick Purdy - CFO, Stagevision



"Patrick's proven ability to drive operational excellence and enhance financial performance makes him the ideal executive to lead our finance, IT, and HR organizations through our next phase of growth," said Scott Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer of StageVision. "His expertise in optimizing operations while maintaining strong financial discipline will be instrumental as we scale our presence across North America."

Purdy joins Stagevision from C&H Electric, Inc., where as CFO he significantly improved financial performance through strategic gross profit initiatives while maintaining cost discipline. He also led successful working capital optimization efforts and streamlined financial operations through process automation and technology implementation.

Previously, Purdy held senior finance positions at several private equity-backed healthcare and services companies, including MAS Medical Staffing, MedOptions, and EHE Health, where he consistently delivered operational improvements and supported significant growth initiatives. His experience includes managing complex P&Ls, leading strategic planning processes, and executing M&A transactions.

"Stagevision has established itself as an innovative leader in corporate event production, and I'm excited to join the company at this transformative time," said Purdy. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's strong foundation and accelerate our growth across North America while maintaining operational excellence."

Purdy holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Yale University.

About Stagevision

Stagevision is a premier provider of corporate audiovisual and event production services, delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions for meetings, events, and conferences across Canada. The company's commitment to excellence and customer success has established it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to create memorable and impactful events. Learn more at www.stagevision.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Banyan's long-term investment approach and successful track record in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs helps take businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independent, employee owned, multi-boutique asset management firm with over 40 years of history and offices across Canada and in the US, the UK and India. Collectively managing over C$127 billion in assets, CC&L Financial Group and its affiliate firms offer a diverse range of traditional and alternative investment products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

