BCC Research LLC: Sodium-Ion Battery Advances: 2029 Outlook

"This report examines the development of sodium-ion batteries, focusing on the materials used, the technologies involved, and the global market trends expected by 2029. Sodium-ion batteries are seen as a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries, potentially offering lower costs and abundant resources. The analysis highlights advances and future growth opportunities in this emerging field."

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 is projected to increase from $318.0 million in 2023 to $838.5 million by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2024 through 2029.

The report looks at the different types of sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), such as sodium-sulfur, sodium-salt (zebra), and sodium-oxygen (sodium-air) batteries. It discusses the components used in making these batteries, including electrodes (anodes and cathodes), electrolytes, packaging materials, and separators. Anodes can be made from materials such as hard carbon or metals, while cathodes may include various inorganic and organic compounds.

The study also explores the use of these batteries in different applications, such as energy storage for the grid, electric vehicles (EVs), and commercial and industrial backup power, as well as residential, military, and portable applications.

Additionally, the report analyzes market trends, new technologies, the competitive landscape, and patents related to SIBs. It includes information related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and profiles of leading companies in the market. The report's regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report uses 2023 as the base year and provides estimates for 2024, and forecasts through 2029, all expressed in millions of dollars.

Interesting and surprising facts:

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), battery manufacturing reached 2.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2023, adding 780 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of capacity, which is more than a 25% increase compared to 2022.

The IEA also reported that worldwide sales of EVs approached 14 million in 2023. This represented 18% of all vehicles sold an increase from 14% in 2022.

The U.S., China, and Europe combined account for over 90% of the global SIB market.

Factors contributing to this market's growth include:

Need for Cost-Effective Alternative to Lithium-ion Batteries.: There is a growing demand for cost-effective alternatives to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) because they are expensive and rely on limited natural resources. Finding lower-cost and more sustainable battery options such as SIBs, is essential for making clean energy accessible to everyone. Safer Alternatives to Conventional Batteries.: SIBs are safer than traditional batteries. Because the materials they are less prone to fire and chemical hazards. Grid-Level Use of SIBs Interfaces with Renewable Sources of Energy.: SIBs are increasingly being used at the grid level to store energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar. They help balance supply and demand by storing excess energy when production is high and releasing it when needed. This makes the energy system more stable and efficient, supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $318.0 million Market Size forecast $838.5 million Growth rate CAGR of 18.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product, Component, End-Use Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Norway, Spain, Poland, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria Market drivers • Need for Cost-Effective Alternative to LIBs • SIBs Emerging as Safer Alternatives to Conventional Batteries • Grid-Level Use of SIBs Interfaces with Renewable Sources of Energy

This report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the projected market size?

The global SIB market was valued at $318.0 million in 2023 and will reach $838.5 million by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 18.6%.

2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Need for a cost-effective alternative to LIBs.

SIBs shown to be safer than LIBs

Grid-level usage of SIBs for renewable sources of energy

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The SIB market is segmented based on product, component, end-use and region.

4.Which product segment will dominate the SIB market by the end of 2029?

Sodium-sulfur batteries will dominate the market.

5.Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

Leading companies in the market include:

Altris Ab

Aquion Energy

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Faradion

Hina Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan Cube New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Indi Energy

Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Natron Energy Inc.

Nei Corp.

Ngk Insulators Ltd.

Northvolt Ab

Sodion Energy

Tiamat

Zhejiang Natrium Energy Co. Ltd.

