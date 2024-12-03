Babcock Ranch, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - CamJon Travel, a travel consultancy specializing in Virgin Voyages cruises, has announced a December initiative providing travelers with five times the standard CamJon Travel perks on new Virgin Voyages bookings made through their website. This opportunity allows cruisers to accelerate redeemable bonuses and savings on future voyages.





Cam and Jonathan Focus Exclusively on Virgin Voyages

As specialists in Virgin Voyages cruises, CamJon Travel leverages in-depth knowledge and experience to help clients create personalized and memorable travel experiences. "We are passionate about Virgin Voyages and committed to guiding our clients through all these exceptional ships have to offer," said Cameron DeJong, Managing Partner at CamJon Travel. "This initiative highlights our focus on delivering added value to travelers seeking a unique luxury and adult-only cruising experience."

CamJon Travel's exclusive focus on Virgin Voyages enables the company to deliver specialized expertise. The team, recognized as Gold Tier First Mates, has extensive firsthand experience across all four Virgin Voyages ships, including dining venues and onboard activities. This knowledge allows CamJon Travel to provide tailored recommendations, booking strategies, and insights that extend beyond standard cruise information.

By booking with CamJon Travel, clients gain access to a range of exclusive benefits, including:

Assistance with reservations at over 20 Michelin-starred dining venues

Guidance on maximizing onboard benefits

Support with status matches and promotions

Expert recommendations for cabin selection, dining reservations, and shore excursions

Insights to enhance onboard experiences and discover lesser-known amenities

CamJon Travel emphasizes transparency and personalized service, offering both self-service and assisted booking options through its website to meet the unique preferences of each client. For requests beyond their scope, CamJon Travel connects clients with trusted experts to ensure all needs are addressed.

This December, travelers can access CamJon Travel's enhanced opportunity for Virgin Voyages bookings. Visit camjontravel.com for more information and to begin planning a next cruise.





Virgin Voyages is an Adults-Only Cruise Line Focusing on Travelers Looking for Luxury and Value

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. We leverage our extensive firsthand experience and Gold Tier First Mate status to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits, ensuring a superior and unforgettable sailing adventure.

