Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 21:26 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parallel's New Development Will Set a Benchmark for Student Housing in Lubbock

Finanznachrichten News

The community blends modern luxury with a central location to create an unparalleled living experience.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, has announced the successful land closing for its latest project, a 671-bed community located at 2413 14th Street in Lubbock, Texas. Ideally situated steps away from campus, less than a mile from Jones AT&T Stadium, and adjacent to the lively Broadway Street/University Avenue district, the development will deliver a world-class purpose-built housing option for students attending Texas Tech University.

Targeting completion in Fall 2027, utility work will commence promptly, and groundbreaking is slated for Spring 2025. The project will offer a diverse mix of unit types, ranging from studios to five-bedroom apartments, featuring a variety of walk-ups and townhomes. The property will provide a full-service smart market, an influencer room, a dedicated indoor bike room, and a courtyard pool. Residents will also enjoy access to a modern fitness and wellness center. Multi-level lounges featuring conference rooms and private study pods are thoughtfully designed to support academic success. The sky lounge deck offers residents and the community a space to gather and enjoy views of campus.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with all our partners on this development. We would particularly like to thank Kayne Anderson Real Estate Co. for their commitment to executing this fantastic opportunity with us," says David Pierce, Principal of Parallel.

The project's development team includes BOKA Powell, A Royal Interiors, Parkhill, VP Consulting Engineers, RLG Consulting Engineers, and Teinert Construction serving as the General Contractor.

For additional information please visit https://www.parallel-co.com/2413-14th-lubbock.

# # #

About Parallel

Parallel is an Austin-based real estate development firm specializing in delivering complex mid-rise and high-rise urban infill multifamily and student housing developments on time and on budget in some of the nation's most competitive markets. To learn more, visit https://www.parallel-co.com/.

# # #

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing approximately $16.6 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, and self-storage. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, a $36.4 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 40 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit https://www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/. (As of September 2024)

Contact Information

Katie-Claire Highsmith
Marketing and Operations Manager
khighsmith@parallel-co.com
(737) 279-7628

.

Source: Parallel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.