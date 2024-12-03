Pioneer Green Farms, Inc.: Pioneer Green Farms Plants First Indoor Hemp Crop With Six Proprietary Hemp Strains in the State of Florida

Pioneer Green Farms is a PIONEER in the Florida hemp market, having received its original license in 2020, and the only indoor hemp license in Southwest Florida

Pioneer Green Farms has planted its first indoor hemp crop with six (6) proprietary hemp strains in Florida

Pioneer Green Farms has strong growth potential as the initial hemp crop utilizes three (3) out of twenty (20) indoor growing rooms

Pioneer Green Farms indoor growing facility has an annual capacity of 20,000 pounds of h

Pioneer Green Farms, Inc. (OTC Pink:PGFF) ("Pioneer Green Farms", "PGF" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the Florida hemp market, announce today that it has planted its first indoor hemp crop with six (6)

proprietary hemp strains in Florida.

Pioneer Green Farms has focused its R&D efforts to develop several proprietary hemp strains to produce the highest quality hemp specific to the growing conditions in Florida. In the first indoor crop, six (6) of these proprietary hemp strains will be planted.

As the only company with an indoor hemp license in Southwest Florida, Pioneer Green Farms has planted its first indoor crop across three (3) out of twenty (20) indoor growing rooms. Each of the growing rooms are expected to produce 250 pounds of hemp, with an initial crop of 750 pounds from the existing three (3) rooms. On an annualized basis, the production capacity of the twenty (20) indoor growing rooms is expected to be 20,000 pounds of hemp.

In addition to the existing indoor growing rooms, Pioneer Green Farms growing site has significant room for expansion on-site. An additional existing 28,000 sq ft warehouse can be converted into indoor growing rooms, once the initial twenty (20) rooms are at full capacity.

"As the only indoor licensed hemp grower in Southwest Florida, we are really excited to plant our exclusive strains," said Michael Donaghy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Green Farms. "Our existing indoor facility has a growing capacity of 20,000 pounds of hemp annually across the existing twenty (20) indoor growing rooms, with significant room for expansion on-site. The initial crop will leverage six (6) of our proprietary hemp strains in three (3) of the indoor growing rooms, which we expect to produce 750 pounds of the highest quality hemp in Florida per quarter."

Michael then went on to say "It is an exciting time for Pioneer Green Farms, with our unique positioning in the Florida hemp market. We are looking to turbocharge our growth and are actively in discussions with potential partners and investors to support us in the journey."

For more information on Pioneer Green Farms growth prospects and partnership opportunities, please reach out to our investor relations at Beverly@pioneergreenfarm.com

About Pioneer Green Farms

Pioneer Green Farms, Inc is located in Palmetto Florida, with two existing outdoor and one indoor production facility. Our vision is to grow the highest quality hemp flower and provide organic products on our owned and family operated farms. We grow and refine USDA certified organic hemp flowers. Pioneer Green Farms is a proud member of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Fresh From Florida Agriculture Market.

About Michael Donaghy - President and CEO of Pioneer Green Farms Michael established Pioneer Green Farms Inc. for the purpose of growing industrial hemp.

Michael was the co-founder of Northern Green Canada, which is a licensed producer of medical and recreational marijuana. Northern Green Canada was acquired by Curaleaf (https://ir.curaleaf.com/2024-04-22-Curaleaf-Completes-Acquisition-of-Northern-Green-Canada).

