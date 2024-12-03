Anzeige
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
03.12.2024 21:50 Uhr
fassforward Consulting Group: fassforward Launches Leadership and Storytelling Certifications

Finanznachrichten News

PELHAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / fassforward Consulting Group, a trusted partner in coaching, training, and consulting for over 20 years, announces the launch of leadership and storytelling certification programs designed exclusively for enterprise clients.

The program launches with the Leadership Thinking certification, expanding to include Leading Teams and Story Business certifications.

Building enterprise-wide leadership capability.

This program is designed to help organizations elevate their leaders and elevate their businesses. Exclusively offered to its Fortune 500 - Enterprise level clients, the certification program deepens leadership capabilities and equips leaders to apply fassforward's proven tools more broadly across their organizations.

"This certification program deepens our partnership with clients-something that's essential to our DNA," said Rose Fass, fassforward's co-founder and Chair. "It allows them to sustain and expand our tools internally, creating a common language for leadership that helps organizations build stronger, more cohesive leadership cultures."

Celebrating achievements with badges.

fassforward introduces a digital badging system to recognize participants' skills, allowing leaders to showcase their development journey on LinkedIn.

About fassforward.

Over the years, clients have come to call fassforward "The How Company" because it keeps it practical, outcome-based, and rooted in neuroscience - all to help clients learn, lead, and communicate more effectively.

fassforward works in two areas: Business Leadership and Business Storytelling.

Its Executive Coaching program is a thinking partnership to help leaders think differently and create outcomes. Its Training programs focus on closing the "Thursday-Monday gap" - the gap between 'aha' and practical application at work.

For more information, visit www.fassforward.com.

Contact Information

Cristina Chianese
Head of Marketing and PR
cristina@fassforward.com
516-404-0970

.

Source: fassforward Consulting Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
