Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital") today announced that, in accordance with its share terms which allow for once per year share redemptions, it has received share redemption requests for a total of 20,000 Class B Non-Voting shares. The shares were redeemed, and the redemption amount of $185,600, being 100% of the October 31, 2024 Net Asset Value per share, was paid on November 29, 2024.

Sandy Loutitt, CEO stated, "The redemption feature in our share terms is intended to create a floor for our share price as well as to provide liquidity for our investors. We're happy that the mechanism put in place to create additional liquidity is effective."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

