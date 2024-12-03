Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 22:14 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor Summit Group: Winter 2024 Investor Summit Virtual: Q4 Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Investor Summit Group, committed to advancing the MicroCap and SmallCap investment community, announces that the November 21, 2024 Winter Investor Summit Virtual Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:

Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:

Presenting Company

Sector

Presentation Link

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Technology

Auddia Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Healthcare

Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)

Healthcare

Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF)

Technology

Hillcrest Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Immunic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Healthcare

Immunic Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC PINK:TGCB)

Technology

Tego Cyber Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN)

Technology

Acorn Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Technology

Sono-Tek Corp Presentation Investor Summit November 21

NEWTON GOLF Company (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Consumer

NEWTON GOLF Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Consumer Cyclical

Orion Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NRBO)

Healthcare

NeuroBo Presentation Investor Summit November 21

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Healthcare

NeuroOne Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Healthcare

Immuron Limited Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Biotechnology

Pluri Presentation Investor Summit November 21

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Industrials

CPS Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSX.V:TMG)

Industrials

Thermal Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY)

Technology

Urgently Presentation Investor Summit November 21

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Financial Services

LM Funding Presentation Investor Summit November 21

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Energy

Forum Energy Tech Presentation Investor Summit November 21

BioLargo, Inc (OTCQX:BLGO)

Energy

BioLargo Presentation Investor Summit November 21

To learn more and gain insights from the event, visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore valuable content shared by industry experts.

About Investor Summit Group

We believe in connecting investors with the best microcap and smallcap companies. We are an independent company dedicated to fostering a unique and valuable ecosystem where investors can discover promising opportunities. Our carefully curated events feature companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, ensuring a high-quality experience for all attendees.

Our exclusive events provide a platform for meaningful connections. Attendees gain valuable insights through one-on-one meetings with management, participate in insightful expert panels, and network with other investors. We are committed to creating an environment where investors can explore the microcap and smallcap landscape with confidence and discover opportunities that align with their investment goals.

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
