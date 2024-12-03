Investor Summit Group: Winter 2024 Investor Summit Virtual: Q4 Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Investor Summit Group, committed to advancing the MicroCap and SmallCap investment community, announces that the November 21, 2024 Winter Investor Summit Virtual Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:

Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:

Presenting Company Sector Presentation Link Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Technology Auddia Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Healthcare Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Healthcare Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF) Technology Hillcrest Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Immunic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IMUX) Healthcare Immunic Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC PINK:TGCB) Technology Tego Cyber Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN) Technology Acorn Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Technology Sono-Tek Corp Presentation Investor Summit November 21 NEWTON GOLF Company (NASDAQ:SPGC) Consumer NEWTON GOLF Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Consumer Cyclical Orion Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NRBO) Healthcare NeuroBo Presentation Investor Summit November 21 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Healthcare NeuroOne Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Healthcare Immuron Limited Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Biotechnology Pluri Presentation Investor Summit November 21 CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Industrials CPS Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSX.V:TMG) Industrials Thermal Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Technology Urgently Presentation Investor Summit November 21 LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Financial Services LM Funding Presentation Investor Summit November 21 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Energy Forum Energy Tech Presentation Investor Summit November 21 BioLargo, Inc (OTCQX:BLGO) Energy BioLargo Presentation Investor Summit November 21

To learn more and gain insights from the event, visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore valuable content shared by industry experts.

