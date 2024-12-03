Investor Summit Group: Winter 2024 Investor Summit Virtual: Q4 Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Investor Summit Group, committed to advancing the MicroCap and SmallCap investment community, announces that the November 21, 2024 Winter Investor Summit Virtual Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.
Participants and those unable to attend can now access the presentations at their convenience:
Click the Presentation Links Below To Access Presentations:
Presenting Company
Sector
Presentation Link
Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)
Technology
Auddia Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Healthcare
Soligenix Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)
Healthcare
Aclarion Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:HLRTF)
Technology
Hillcrest Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Immunic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IMUX)
Healthcare
Immunic Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC PINK:TGCB)
Technology
Tego Cyber Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN)
Technology
Acorn Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK)
Technology
Sono-Tek Corp Presentation Investor Summit November 21
NEWTON GOLF Company (NASDAQ:SPGC)
Consumer
NEWTON GOLF Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)
Consumer Cyclical
Orion Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:NRBO)
Healthcare
NeuroBo Presentation Investor Summit November 21
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)
Healthcare
NeuroOne Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)
Healthcare
Immuron Limited Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)
Biotechnology
Pluri Presentation Investor Summit November 21
CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)
Industrials
CPS Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSX.V:TMG)
Industrials
Thermal Energy Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY)
Technology
Urgently Presentation Investor Summit November 21
LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)
Financial Services
LM Funding Presentation Investor Summit November 21
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)
Energy
Forum Energy Tech Presentation Investor Summit November 21
BioLargo, Inc (OTCQX:BLGO)
Energy
BioLargo Presentation Investor Summit November 21
To learn more and gain insights from the event, visit the Investor Summit Group website and explore valuable content shared by industry experts.
About Investor Summit Group
We believe in connecting investors with the best microcap and smallcap companies. We are an independent company dedicated to fostering a unique and valuable ecosystem where investors can discover promising opportunities. Our carefully curated events feature companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, ensuring a high-quality experience for all attendees.
Our exclusive events provide a platform for meaningful connections. Attendees gain valuable insights through one-on-one meetings with management, participate in insightful expert panels, and network with other investors. We are committed to creating an environment where investors can explore the microcap and smallcap landscape with confidence and discover opportunities that align with their investment goals.
