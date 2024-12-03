Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that management will attend the Benchmark 13thAnnual Discovery One-on-One Conference and the 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event in December 2024.

Lakeland President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins and Chief Operating Officer Helena An will attend the Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference on December 11, and Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon will attend the 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event December 11-14, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event.

Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: In-person 1x1s Meetings

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer Helena An

Conference Website: Click here

13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event

Date: December 11-14, 2024

Location: Park City, UT

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendee: Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference, the 13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeland management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to LAKE@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry.

In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

rdshannon@lakeland.com

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

LAKE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

