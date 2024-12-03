Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 décembre/December 2024) - CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. (BLOX) has announced a name and symbol change to Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (KAS).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 6, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 5, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. (BLOX) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (KAS).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 6 décembre 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 5 décembre 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 6 DEC 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : BLOX New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : KAS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 26806J 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 26806J 10 9 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 22906X205/CA22906X2059

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)