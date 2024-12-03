Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Awarded Two 2024 AWS Partner Awards

Amdocs recognized as winner in two categories - Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (Global) and Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (North America), recognizing top AWS Partners who enable telco customers to drive innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it is a recipient of the 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amdocs has been named winner in two categories - Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (Global) and Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (North America).

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Amdocs was recognized as Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (Global) for collaborating with PLDT, a leading telecommunications provider in the Philippines, to support their cloud migration on AWS. Amdocs is supporting PLDT's modernization journey to improve business agility and respond faster to market dynamics, driving innovations and delivering an enhanced connected customer experience.

The project, which is being implemented in phases under multi-year agreement, involves Amdocs taking end-to-end accountability for migrating PLDT's legacy applications to AWS, data-warehouse modernization, and deploying Amdocs Intelligent Networking Suite, a next-generation operational support systems (OSS) platform, on AWS to modernize PLDT's network operations.

"Our journey to the cloud is a strategic investment to serve customers better. By leveraging this technology, we are committed to delivering innovative products, services, and solutions that enhance experiences and ensure PLDT's relevance to nation building," said Victorico P. Vargas, Digital Office Head and Leadership Transition Officer at PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc.

Industry Partner of the Year - Telco (North America) recognizes the Amdocs connectX SaaS solution implementation with AT&T, a leading communication service provider in North America, as a Marquee Design Win. ConnectX offers a turnkey "telco-in-a-box" platform powered by AWS, which enables telcos and emerging mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to launch flexible and versatile digital services rapidly. The solution includes a comprehensive SaaS offering, featuring a catalog, subscription services management, a mobile app, innovative branding, and integration of local payment gateways and network aggregators.

AT&T chose the Amdocs connectX cloud-native SaaS platform to support its vision of building an innovative ecosystem for evolving consumer needs. ConnectX empowers MVNOs to quickly create and launch unique brands and services for customers through accelerated timelines, advanced AI self-service, and digital simplicity.

Stephanie Ormston, AVP, MVNx Ecosystem at AT&T said: "We're proud to collaborate with Amdocs and implement their feature-rich SaaS platform. This collaboration supports AT&T's mission of building a cutting-edge ecosystem for evolving consumer landscapes by empowering disruptive digital brands to quickly design and launch valuable digital products and innovative services."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as 'Partner of the Year' by AWS in two categories," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Amdocs' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions is backed by our extensive industry expertise and a strong emphasis on creating seamless connected experiences. The two awards reflect on our strong partnership with AWS, which is empowering our customers like AT&T and PLDT to reinvent the way they operate and re-imagine the type of experiences they bring to their customers."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs connectX

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024.

Media Contacts -

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com