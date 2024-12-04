Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2024. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

On November 29, 2024, Pine Cliff extended a temporary increase in its demand loan with a Canadian chartered bank to $15.0 million until April 30, 2025. The increase initially granted on March 27, 2024 was previously scheduled to reduce to $12.0 million effective December 1, 2024.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

