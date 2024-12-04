Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3DHCZ | ISIN: US29414V2097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.12.24
20:33 Uhr
1,460 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,69 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 02:38 Uhr
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Opens New Jersey Maintenance Facility

Finanznachrichten News

OSCEOLA, APPENZELL AUSSERRHODEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced it has opened a certified maintenance facility in New Jersey to support the 76 vehicles the company has delivered under the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") as well as to support upcoming vehicle deliveries to the Garden State.

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting electric vehicle owners in New Jersey. "Envirotech stands with our customers in New Jersey. The certified Envirotech maintenance facility we have opened in New Jersey reinforces our deep commitment to our vehicle owners and our desire to serve them for years to come."

The Envirotech certified maintenance facility, strategically located in central New Jersey in Manalapan, features drive-in service bays where Envirotech technicians perform on-site multi-point vehicle inspections and repair, including tires, brakes, and battery.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering in New Jersey, the company's certified New Jersey maintenance facility, and what vouchers may be available to them from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority - should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.
Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer
Telephone: (870) 970-3355
Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
