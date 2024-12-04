Aardvark Tactical: PROJECT7 Launches First Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform

PROJECT7, an armor and tactical equipment brand exclusively distributed by AARDVARK Tactical, proudly announces the launch of a new website which includes its first-ever direct-to-consumer storefront. This milestone initiative brings PROJECT7's professional-grade tactical equipment to a wider audience through an innovative new retail store at project7armor.com.

The new platform showcases PROJECT7's line of ballistic armor, tactical accessories, MOLLE packs, pouches, and specialized equipment, as well as PROJECT7 merchandise. Whether outfitting a vest or selecting individual mission-essential gear, users can access a streamlined digital experience to purchase retail products that provides seamless integration with AARDVARK's existing quote portal at shop.aardvarktactical.com for ballistic armor inquiries. This dual-platform approach ensures both individual users and agency buyers can access PROJECT7's innovative product line efficiently.

"We are incredibly proud to expand PROJECT7's reach with this new platform," said Jon Becker, founder of AARDVARK Tactical and PROJECT7. "From day one, our mission has been to deliver exceptional tactical equipment developed with direct feedback from elite units. This new website allows us to extend that same professional-grade quality to our entire community while maintaining the standards that elite units have come to trust."

Exclusively distributed by AARDVARK Tactical, PROJECT7's reputation for technological advancement stems from its use of cutting-edge materials and manufacturing processes, delivering gear that meets professional operators' exacting standards. The new platform enables users to customize their tactical loadout with mission-specific accessories from belts and mag pouches to specialized backpacks.

Launching Dec. 3, project7armor.com reinforces AARDVARK Tactical's and PROJECT7's commitment to developing, manufacturing, and distributing superior tactical equipment.

About PROJECT7 Armor:

PROJECT7 is the culmination of years of research and development to produce the ultimate integrated tactical armor systems. PROJECT7's innovative products are available at project7armor.com. PROJECT7 ballistic armor is sold only to sworn military, law enforcement, and federal agents exclusively through our sole-source distribution partner AARDVARK in La Verne, California.

About AARDVARK:

Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading distributor and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from local, state, federal, and military units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, California.

Source: Aardvark Tactical

View the original press release on accesswire.com