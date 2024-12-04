The Trader Funds Successfully Debuts at the World of Trading 2024 in Frankfurt

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trader Funds (hereinafter referred to as TTF), backed by the Magic Compass Group, a leading global fintech company, has just successfully concluded its participation in the World of Trading 2024 exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany, on 22nd-23rd November 2024. This is one of the most significant finance and trading events in Germany and Europe with over 20 years of history. The two-day event attracted over 5,100 visitors and featured 48 exhibitors and sponsors, as well as 94 seminars and speeches.

Empowering Traders Through Innovative Programs and VR Trading Experiences

During the event, TTF showcased its Institutional Trader Program, a three-phase initiative to identify top trading talent for potential recruitment into the proprietary trading company within the Magic Compass Group. A key feature was the introduction of the unique TTF account system, which offered visitors a discounted "Comet" account to participate in the trading challenge and begin their journey as proprietary traders. The TTF booth drew visitors from Germany and across Europe, where team engaged visitors to explain the company's operations and challenge rules, along with the opportunity to trade using VR devices for an immersive trading experience.

Captivating Presentations by Team

On the first day of the exhibition, Alex Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of TTF and Magic Compass Group, delivered a keynote speech titled "Catalyst for Capital: Unleashing the Potential of Proprietary Trading with TTF." The presentation provided attendees with an in-depth look at TTF's innovative proprietary trading model.

Following this, Yuri Zanoni, Marketing Director of TTF and Magic Compass Group, led a seminar titled "Boosting Success: How TTF Supports Your Trading Journey." The seminar explored TTF's unique offerings, including its proprietary trading challenge, participation rules, and the TTF Academy, which were showcased to the visitors.

TTF's Achievement at World of Trading 2024

TTF's participation in the World of Trading 2024 exhibition successfully demonstrated its commitment to empowering traders through innovative programs and engaging experiences. Focusing on talent development, unique account offerings, and comprehensive educational resources via the TTF Academy, the brand has established itself as a valuable partner for aspiring and professional traders. The enthusiastic response from visitors, paired with insightful presentations from TTF executives, highlights the growing interest in TTF's initiatives and reinforces its mission to support traders on their journey to success. As TTF continues to cultivate talent and foster partnerships, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of trading in Europe and beyond.

