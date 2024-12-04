Open Compute Project Foundation: Conapto becomes the first Data Center provider in Europe to earn OCP Ready for Hyperscale Certification

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conapto proudly announces that it has become the first data center provider in Europe to achieve the prestigious OCP Ready for Hyperscale certification. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the company and solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable and innovative data center colocation designed to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale operators.

Conapto, a proud OCP Community member, is recognized for its pioneering approach to innovation, operational efficiency, scalability, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. The certification, granted by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), acknowledges the Stockholm 4 South data center for meeting or exceeding the rigorous standards outlined in the OCP Ready V2 for Hyperscale assessment, representing an optimal design for hyperscale deployments. This comprehensive process evaluates seven functional areas such as Site access, IT Technical space, Telecommunications, Service, Efficiency, Openness and Certifications to ensure alignment with the demanding requirements of hyperscale workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications.

"We are thrilled to be the first data center provider in Europe to achieve OCP Ready for Hyperscale certification," says Håkan Björklund, CEO of Conapto. "By aligning with the highest standards of the OCP ready program, we enable hyperscale operators to seamlessly deploy capacity in Stockholm, meeting their specific performance and stability requirements. It reflects our ongoing investment in operational excellence and sustainability, ensuring our customers can scale with confidence in a rapidly evolving market."

As a certified OCP Ready for Hyperscale provider, Conapto's Stockholm 4 South data center is uniquely positioned to support high density liquid cooled workloads. This certification simplifies the data center selection process for hyperscale companies by providing a verified assurance that Conapto's data center meet the highest standards for compatibility and readiness.

The OCP Ready for Hyperscale program was developed by the OCP Data Center Facilities project, leveraging the collective expertise of the hyperscale community to establish standardized best practices for colocation providers, helping hyperscalers identify data centers capable of accommodating their unique deployment needs. By achieving this certification, Conapto not only demonstrates its commitment to innovation but also strengthens its role as a strategic partner for hyperscalers seeking efficient, secure and sustainable data center colocation in Europe.

"We are excited to have Conapto as a new OCP member in Sweden and the first data center in Europe to gain the OCP Ready for Hyperscale certification. By following a community-driven checklist and successfully completing the approval process, Conapto has proven their ability to support hyperscale wholesale deployments across a diverse set of criteria. The team at Conapto understands how openness can impact their business, and it shows their willingness to lead in this area," says Mark Dansie, OCP Ready Project Lead for the OCP.

Conapto's certified data center, Stockholm 4 South, is now listed on the OCP Marketplace, further enhancing their visibility and accessibility to hyperscale operators.

For more information about the OCP Ready for Hyperscale Data Center program, please contact Mark Dansie (mark.dansie@opencompute.org).

For more information about Conaptos data centers and services, please visit www.conapto.com.

About Conapto

Conapto offers scalable, secure, and sustainable data center colocation for physical hardware as well as market-leading access to communication and connectivity to public cloud services. Conapto has four data centers and its headquarters in Stockholm. For more information, visit www.conapto.com.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation:

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a global collaborative Community of hyperscale data center operators, telecom, colocation providers and enterprise IT users, working with the product and solution vendor ecosystem to develop open innovations deployable from the cloud to the edge. The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering and serving the OCP Community to meet the market and shape the future, taking hyperscale-led innovations to everyone. Meeting the market is accomplished through addressing challenging market obstacles with open specifications, designs and emerging market programs that showcase OCP-recognized IT equipment and data center facility best practices. Shaping the future includes investing in strategic initiatives and programs that prepare the IT ecosystem for major technology changes, such as AI & ML, optics, advanced cooling techniques, composable memory and silicon. OCP Community-developed open innovations strive to benefit all, optimized through the lens of impact, efficiency, scale and sustainability.

Learn more at: www.opencompute.org.

