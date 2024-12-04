IXOPAY and Aperia Compliance Merge to Extend Advanced Payment Data Security to Merchant Acquirers and Merchants of All Sizes, Worldwide

Merger combines IXOPAY's enterprise-grade capabilities in payment orchestration and tokenization with Aperia Compliance's PCI DSS Level 3 and 4 solutions.

IXOPAY, a leading payments technology provider handling more than $35 billion in payment volume through its enterprise-grade payment orchestration platform, announced today that it has merged with Aperia Compliance, a subsidiary of Aperia Solutions and a leading firm in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) data validation and risk management. Serving more than 100 merchant acquirers, Aperia Compliance will operate as "Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company."

IXOPAY offers enterprise-grade PCI DSS Level 1 and 2 solutions powered by advanced tokenization. Paired with Aperia Compliance's robust PCI DSS Level 3 and 4 solutions-including PCI Apply 4.0 and the new 6.4.3 product-the combined offering aims to deliver a scalable, end-to-end solution enabling merchants, independent sales organizations (ISOs), and payment processors to comply with global data security standards, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth.

"Today's merger with Aperia Compliance enables IXOPAY to extend its capabilities and seeks to provide merchant acquirers of all sizes with powerful tools to navigate updated PCI DSS Version 4.0 requirements and secure their payment systems," said Brady Harris, CEO of IXOPAY. "By combining Aperia Compliance's PCI DSS Level 3 and 4 solutions with our enterprise-grade payments orchestration, we're expanding our platform with the goal of further simplifying compliance, enhancing security, and supporting businesses as they adapt to the evolving payments landscape."

Customers of both companies will now have access to the entire product suite. IXOPAY customers will have access to Aperia Compliance's PCI DSS Level 3 and 4 validation and risk management solutions, which include self-assessment questionnaire assistance, vulnerability scanning, multilingual support, integrated security solutions, data breach protection, merchant education, and reporting and analytics. Aperia Compliance customers-ISOs, processors, banks, and payfacs-gain access to IXOPAY's PCI DSS Level 1 and 2 tokenization and payment orchestration capabilities, along with fraud prevention, automated account updater, 3-D Secure authentication, point-to-point encryption, network token security, and detailed compliance reporting with universal tokens.

"The strategic merger of Aperia Compliance and IXOPAY creates a broader set of tools that enable businesses to compete in the fast-paced payments space," said Kevin Mokarow, Chairman and CEO of Aperia Solutions and senior advisor to the IXOPAY board of directors. "By combining strengths, we're extending IXOPAY's capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, aiming to help merchants, ISOs, and processors reduce errors, prevent fraud, and streamline operations for sustainable growth."

The merger with Aperia Compliance is the latest transaction announced by IXOPAY, a portfolio company of K1 Investment Management , following IXOPAY's recent merger with TokenEx and a slate of new executive appointments, including CEO Brady Harris.

"This is another step on the way to creating a payments industry leader," said Tarun Jain, Principal at K1 Investment Management. "Earlier this year, the integration of TokenEx's advanced tokenization technology positioned IXOPAY as a continued innovator in the world of payment data security. With the addition of Aperia Compliance's PCI products, IXOPAY continues to strengthen its platform and help redefine payment operations for businesses worldwide."

Aperia Compliance's management team is continuing with the business under IXOPAY. Aperia Solutions is not a part of the merger and will continue to operate under the Aperia brand.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, providing a fully integrated platform and flexible payment optimization modules to businesses around the world. With a single API and scalable payments architecture, IXOPAY empowers businesses to streamline, secure, and increase the resilience of their payment systems. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

About Aperia Compliance

Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company, is a leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) validation and risk management, providing PCI Level 3 and 4 compliance for ISOs, payment processors, and small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more at www.aperia.com/proPCI - Aperiaducts/pci

