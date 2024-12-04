Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.: YES announces release of VertaCure XP G3 Systems for Advanced Packaging Applications

Finanznachrichten News

YES announced today that it is releasing the 3rd generation VertaCure curing systems for use in manufacturing advanced packaging solutions.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a leading manufacturer of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor solutions. YES announced today that it is releasing VertaCure XP G3 curing systems for production. These systems will be utilized in the manufacturing of advanced packaging of AI and HPC solutions, where they will support low temperature curing for multiple RDL layers of 2.5D/3D packaging. This tool architecture can also be optimized for high throughput hybrid bonding anneal solutions. YES products have a long history of demonstrating superior quality of curing, coating and annealing for both R&D environments and high volume manufacturing flows.

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

VertaCure XP G3 is the latest product in the VertaCure family. It is a fully automated 6-zone vacuum curing system that provides complete removal of residual solvents, uniform temperature distribution and precise management of heating and cooling rates. The benefits also include no outgassing after cure and excellent particle performance. This product delivers excellent thermal uniformity of ± 1°C at > 200 °C during dwell and ramp, which is essential for PI curing of thick films.

"VertaCure is a production proven automated vacuum cure system that provides superior film performance, and much higher throughput than atmospheric curing. It has a 6-zone temperature control system with laminar flow for excellent uniformity and particle performance required for Polyimide, PBO and epoxy cure. It also delivers superior mechanical, thermal and electrical properties for a large variety of polymers for wafer-level packaging (WLP) that are critical for AI and HP related applications" said Saket Chadda, SVP at YES.

According to Alex Chow, SVP Business Development and Marketing, and Asia President at YES, "Our VertaCure product line offers a controlled, reproducible and scalable manufacturing process for Wafer-to-Wafer and Die-to-Wafer bonding and polymer cure applications. This system provides superior quality and total cost of ownership (CoO) particularly for the manufacturing of advanced packaging solutions for the semiconductor industry. This product firmly established our position as the market leader for Curing tools."

About YES

YES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering needed for a wide range of applications and markets. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems and Life Sciences. YES is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art cost-effective high volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company's products include Vacuum Cure, Coat & Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.

Media Contact

Alex Chow
SVP Business Development &Mktg / Asia President
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)
+886-926136155 direct
achow@yes.tech

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357724/YES_TM_logo_RGBv2_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yes-announces-release-of-vertacure-xp-g3-systems-for-advanced-packaging-applications-302321855.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
