Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 07:10 Uhr
Syensqo SA: Syensqo launches the second tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Finanznachrichten News

Syensqo launches the second tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium - December 4, 2024 07:00 CET

SYENSQO SA (the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Share Buyback Program (the "Program") announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the second tranche of this Program.

The second tranche of the Program will start on December 4th, 2024 and will run until February 26, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million.

It will be implemented under the conditions set out in the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on December 8, 2023 and carried out by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this second tranche.

Contacts

Investors & AnalystsMedia
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament		+44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07
investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)
media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachment

  • 20241204_Share_Buyback_Start_PR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40f676b9-2efc-47de-965b-ddc467a0a116)

