LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has partnered with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminium greenfield opportunity in Finland.Rio Tinto noted that it will provide the Arctial partnership with access to its AP60 technology and assist in what would be the first AP60 deployment in an aluminium smelter outside Quebec, Canada. AP60 is amongst the most efficient aluminium smelting technologies currently available at commercial scale.Arctial will conduct a feasibility study and environmental impact assessment for a potential greenfield aluminium project in Kokkola, Finland.