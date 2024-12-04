Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2024/25

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter, August-October 2024

Organic growth was +2.6 percent (+5.1).

Net sales decreased 1.3 percent to SEK 3,146 million (3,186), of which the currency impact amounted to -4.3 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 347 million (322). The Group's operating margin was 11.0 percent (10.1).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 236 million (246).

Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 1.14 (1.18).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +404 million (+433).

First half-year, May-October 2024

Organic growth was +1.2 percent (+7.8).

Net sales decreased 1.6 percent to SEK 6,257 million (6,361), of which the currency impact amounted to -3.2 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 652 million (657). The Group's operating margin was 10.4 percent (10.3).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 446 million (488).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 2.15 (2.35).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +593 million (+739).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"Good occupancy in several of our factories, a favourable product mix and effects of previously implemented cost adjustments lead to a continued strong gross margin and a good operating margin of 11.0 percent. During the second quarter, which is our strongest seasonally, we have positive organic growth of +2.6 percent. All regions, except for Western Europe, show organic growth during the quarter. In the quarter, we also see stable development in several markets outside Western Europe and the Nordics."

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Note: This is information such which Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CET) on 4 December 2024.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,700 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

