DeAgentAI and OKX: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With AI Feedback and Founder Insights

Founder Alex on How DeAgentAI and OKX Are Advancing Web3 with AI

The AI agent sector is gaining rapid traction, becoming a dominant narrative in today's market. Yet, many projects present complex, grand narratives that miss real user needs. What Web3 users truly need are practical, impactful solutions.

DeAgentAI, Web3's first feedback mechanism incentive protocol, delivers on this need. Last month, it launched AlphaX, an AI agent product that gained swift traction within the Movement and Bitlayer ecosystems, becoming one of the hottest projects. In under a month, Movement saw over 3 million unique wallets and 35 million on-chain transactions.

With Movement preparing for its mainnet launch, backed by strong funding, an active community, and a compelling product, the synergy with DeAgentAI promises exciting opportunities.

How did DeAgentAI go from obscurity to prominence as Web3's first AI feedback mechanism project? To find out, we spoke with its founder, Alex. Here's a summary of the conversation.

Q: DeAgentAI is the first feedback mechanism incentive protocol in the Web3 space. Could you briefly explain the core idea behind the project?

Alex: The core concept of DeAgentAI is to combine artificial intelligence with Web3 technology, using an innovative feedback mechanism that directly incorporates user behavior data into the optimization of AI models. This allows us to implement a "Proof of Insight," where users not only earn rewards but also contribute to making the system smarter. It's a true innovation that brings real value to Web3 users.

Q: Recently, DeAgentAI partnered with OKX to launch an airdrop campaign. Could you explain the details of this campaign and how users can participate?

Alex: The airdrop campaign is quite straightforward. To participate, users simply need to download the OKX wallet, follow DeAgentAI on social media, and complete some basic tasks like sharing the campaign. By doing so, they can share in a $50,000 USDT airdrop. This event represents the ongoing development of the DA ecosystem and aims to bring more benefits to the community. The campaign started on December 1st and will run for two weeks, so there's plenty of time to join - don't miss out!

Q: DeAgentAI's AlphaX has received great feedback within the community and the Movement ecosystem. What do you think is the key to its success?

Alex: The success of AlphaX can be attributed primarily to its highly accurate market predictions. By leveraging the MOE and Transformer architectures, AlphaX can predict BTC and ETH prices with over 80% accuracy. This powerful predictive capability has drawn a lot of attention from Web3 users, particularly those who want to enhance their investment decisions with intelligent tools.

