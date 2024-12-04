BSLBATT Receives Order for Over 100 Linde Forklift Lithium Batteries for an Existing Fortune 500 Customer

Founded in 2012, BSLBATT is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (50% more efficient than comparable products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industries. Today, it announced receiving a purchase order for approximately 100+ Linde forklifts in Europe for immediate battery delivery from one of its battery distributor sales channels representing BSL lithium batteries. The batteries will be used by a leading European Fortune 500 e-commerce company to power material-handling Linde forklifts in its warehouse operations. The customer is the largest global end user of the company's batteries, with over 60 warehouses operating vehicles powered by BSLBATT batteries.

Kary Chen, BSL EMEA Area Sales Manager, said: "As a global provider of on-site material flow solutions, we are very excited to recognize the tremendous value BSLBATT can bring to material handling teams. We are very pleased with the productivity, capacity, and cost savings. With this purchase order, this customer's warehouse operations worldwide can accelerate material handling throughput without spending too much money. We look forward to continuing to work with the European BSL battery agency team to expand our service scope through innovative innovations technologies and operational methods. This will enable us to meet customers' challenges today."

Doris Zheng, BSL EMEA Area Senior Sales: "Being selected as the only forklift lithium battery supplier to Linde in Europe is a proud moment for us as it highlights the quality of our products and our commitment to sustainable innovation."

"We are grateful to our customers, whose trust in our technology drives our efforts to positively impact the environment. This achievement would not have been possible without our team's commitment to advancing clean solutions, and we are proud to support their mission to revolutionize the material handling industry through innovative energy solutions," said Dr. Bella Chen, EMEA Sales Director at BSL.

"We are delighted to announce the re-supply of our batteries to this leading Fortune 500 e-commerce customer. This customer is by far our largest battery distributor in Europe, with more than 100+ after-sales service personnel distributed in the country to provide 24/7 after-sales service to customers. We are pleased to see an increase in orders from this major European customer. This is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable, safe, and long-lasting battery solutions."

