ConnectDER has secured $35 million in Series D funding to support its meter socket adapter (MSA) business, which integrates solar, storage, EV charging and more while avoiding main electrical panel upgrades. From pv magazine USA Home energy technology provider ConnectDER announced it has secured $35 million in Series D funding to scale its meter socket adapter business. ConnectDER's product, a meter socket adapter (MSA) called IslandDER, is designed to cost-effectively connect home energy devices like solar, battery storage, EV chargers, and other distributed energy resources with the utility ...

