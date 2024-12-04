Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Nanoprecise Sci Corp: NKE FERSA and Nanoprecise revolutionize wind turbine maintenance with their new cutting-edge Condition Monitoring System

Finanznachrichten News

This strategic partnership introduces an AI-based condition monitoring solution that promises to transform wind farm operations worldwide.

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To redefine wind turbine maintenance, NKE FERSA, the Austrian-based premium bearing manufacturer, and Nanoprecise, the Canadian predictive maintenance specialist, are launching their new and innovative Condition Monitoring System for wind turbines.

Nanoprecise Logo

"Our partnership with Nanoprecise represents a fusion of NKE FERSA's deep understanding of wind applications and Nanoprecise's innovative maintenance solution," stated FERSA's CEO, Rafael Paniagua. "This collaboration allows us to offer wind farm operators a comprehensive solution that not only detects potential issues before they impact energy production but also significantly extends the lifespan of the equipment," added Paniagua.

An unprecedented technological breakthrough

The NKE Condition Monitoring System, equipped with Nanoprecise's cutting-edge technology, combines a groundbreaking 6-in-1 wireless sensor with an advanced AI-driven cloud-based platform. This revolutionary system continuously monitors critical functioning parameters in wind turbines, such as vibration, temperature, humidity, acoustic emission, speed, and magnetic flux, providing broad and precise insights into the application's performance.

AI-based predictive maintenance

At the heart of the system lies Nanoprecise's patented energy-centric condition monitoring solution, which is composed of a gen-AI powered platform and an edge AI-equipped 6-in-1 sensor. Combined with NKE FERSA's expertise, the solution delivers predictive maintenance information tailored to the needs of wind farm operators.

"Bearing faults are responsible for the majority of wind turbine's planetary gearbox downtime. With our patented wavelet neural network enabled algorithms, we are able to diagnose faults on individual components in a gearbox," stated Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise.

"This means we aren't just monitoring the health of the turbines, but providing actionable insights that can dramatically reduce downtime, increasing the availability of wind turbines, and making green energy more affordable," he added.

Transforming wind farm operations

The NKE Condition Monitoring System promises to deliver rapid ROI for wind farm operators through:

  • Comprehensive monitoring of wind turbine drivetrain applications
  • Advanced predictive maintenance capabilities
  • Quick and easy installation process
  • Improved turbine performance and reduced downtime
  • Extended equipment lifespan

Global impact and availability

Initially focusing on North American and European markets, NKE FERSA and Nanoprecise have plans for global expansion. The system will soon be available for wind farm operators worldwide, backed by comprehensive technical support that combines application knowledge, tribology, and vibration analysis expertise.

"This launch represents a significant step forward in wind turbine maintenance and efficiency," added Hugo Santos, Chief Business Development Officer of FERSA. "We're not just offering a product; we're providing a solution that will contribute substantially to the growth and optimization of the renewal energy sector."

About Nanoprecise

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a global leader in predictive maintenance solutions, empowering industries to achieve operational excellence, reduce unplanned downtime, and meet sustainability goals through advanced technology. Established in 2017, Nanoprecise specializes in integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology to provide energy-centered maintenance (ECM) solutions for a wide array of industrial machinery.
https://nanoprecise.io/

About NKE FERSA

NKE FERSA, headquartered in Steyr, Austria, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality bearings. With a legacy dating back to 1996, the company has established itself as a pioneer in precision engineering. As part of the Fersa corporate group since 2016, NKE FERSA leverages a global presence across 19 countries and a workforce of over 850 employees to deliver cutting-edge solutions for automotive, industrial, and energy applications worldwide.

About Fersa

Fersa is a Spanish multinational based in Zaragoza, Spain, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of mobility solutions, high performance bearings and electromechanical components for the OEM & T1 and Aftermarket sectors of automotive, industrial and energy applications. With its brands FERSA, NKE FERSA and PFI FERSA, the company is present on five continents, with a global workforce of more than 850 employees and a global structure that includes 6 state-of-the-art production centers, 19 distribution centers and 4 international R&D centers, to support and service customers in more than 100 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572136/Nanoprecise_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nke-fersa-and-nanoprecise-revolutionize-wind-turbine-maintenance-with-their-new-cutting-edge-condition-monitoring-system-302322095.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
