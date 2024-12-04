Syensqo SA: Syensqo launches the second tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Syensqo launches the second tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium - December 4, 2024 07:00 CET

SYENSQO SA (the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its Share Buyback Program (the "Program") announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the second tranche of this Program.

The second tranche of the Program will start on December 4th, 2024 and will run until February 26, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million.

It will be implemented under the conditions set out in the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on December 8, 2023 and carried out by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this second tranche.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07 investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)



