DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3 December 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.15 GBP1.786 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.12 GBP1.768 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.141218 GBP1.780543

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,783,611 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7022 2.145 XDUB 08:58:03 00072674981TRLO0 11287 2.145 XDUB 08:58:03 00072674980TRLO0 11600 2.145 XDUB 09:05:18 00072675301TRLO0 4324 2.145 XDUB 09:05:18 00072675302TRLO0 7388 2.145 XDUB 10:10:09 00072677060TRLO0 7099 2.125 XDUB 11:07:53 00072678814TRLO0 1831 2.120 XDUB 11:07:58 00072678817TRLO0 2584 2.120 XDUB 11:07:58 00072678816TRLO0 2584 2.120 XDUB 11:07:58 00072678815TRLO0 2086 2.125 XDUB 11:27:10 00072679397TRLO0 6934 2.125 XDUB 11:27:10 00072679396TRLO0 5513 2.130 XDUB 11:51:10 00072680043TRLO0 5200 2.130 XDUB 11:51:10 00072680042TRLO0 1250 2.130 XDUB 11:51:10 00072680041TRLO0 8606 2.120 XDUB 12:30:46 00072680908TRLO0 1250 2.135 XDUB 13:29:55 00072682310TRLO0 7929 2.140 XDUB 14:07:47 00072684536TRLO0 7632 2.140 XDUB 14:07:47 00072684535TRLO0 5307 2.140 XDUB 14:07:47 00072684534TRLO0 2728 2.140 XDUB 14:07:47 00072684533TRLO0 7373 2.150 XDUB 14:16:39 00072684958TRLO0 2415 2.150 XDUB 14:16:39 00072684957TRLO0 4688 2.150 XDUB 14:23:58 00072685200TRLO0 1250 2.150 XDUB 14:23:58 00072685199TRLO0 5540 2.150 XDUB 14:23:58 00072685198TRLO0 7373 2.150 XDUB 14:28:09 00072685260TRLO0 8349 2.150 XDUB 14:55:40 00072686648TRLO0 1959 2.150 XDUB 14:55:40 00072686650TRLO0 5736 2.150 XDUB 14:55:40 00072686649TRLO0 2410 2.150 XDUB 15:11:34 00072687492TRLO0 4858 2.150 XDUB 15:11:34 00072687491TRLO0 1250 2.150 XDUB 15:11:34 00072687490TRLO0 1250 2.145 XDUB 15:22:26 00072687997TRLO0 47 2.145 XDUB 15:22:26 00072687996TRLO0 4858 2.145 XDUB 15:22:26 00072687995TRLO0 162 2.145 XDUB 15:22:26 00072687994TRLO0 3295 2.145 XDUB 15:37:26 00072688589TRLO0 2368 2.145 XDUB 15:37:26 00072688588TRLO0 2250 2.145 XDUB 15:37:26 00072688587TRLO0 150 2.145 XDUB 15:37:26 00072688586TRLO0 1281 2.145 XDUB 15:58:08 00072689468TRLO0 1452 2.145 XDUB 16:00:43 00072689603TRLO0 5306 2.145 XDUB 16:00:43 00072689602TRLO0 7632 2.145 XDUB 16:09:00 00072690117TRLO0 3301 2.145 XDUB 16:10:59 00072690166TRLO0 3293 2.145 XDUB 16:10:59 00072690165TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 425 177.80 XLON 08:59:51 00072675034TRLO0 348 177.80 XLON 09:05:20 00072675303TRLO0 113 177.80 XLON 09:49:14 00072676487TRLO0 3139 177.60 XLON 10:20:15 00072677414TRLO0 590 177.20 XLON 10:21:52 00072677441TRLO0 2481 177.20 XLON 10:27:31 00072677618TRLO0 3531 176.80 XLON 12:49:42 00072681206TRLO0 3 176.80 XLON 12:50:12 00072681209TRLO0 1667 176.80 XLON 12:50:12 00072681210TRLO0 1667 176.80 XLON 12:50:12 00072681211TRLO0 2797 177.40 XLON 13:09:52 00072681763TRLO0 266 177.40 XLON 13:09:52 00072681764TRLO0 540 177.20 XLON 13:13:33 00072681879TRLO0 2781 177.20 XLON 13:13:33 00072681880TRLO0 5211 178.40 XLON 13:43:16 00072683101TRLO0 1155 178.40 XLON 13:48:02 00072683252TRLO0 648 178.40 XLON 13:48:02 00072683253TRLO0 968 178.20 XLON 13:52:41 00072683462TRLO0 2535 178.20 XLON 13:52:41 00072683463TRLO0 491 178.00 XLON 14:05:14 00072684383TRLO0 1400 178.00 XLON 14:05:14 00072684384TRLO0 1273 178.00 XLON 14:05:14 00072684385TRLO0 3147 178.60 XLON 14:28:55 00072685272TRLO0 3312 178.40 XLON 14:31:44 00072685706TRLO0 648 178.40 XLON 14:31:57 00072685730TRLO0 9875 178.40 XLON 14:32:44 00072685777TRLO0 3188 178.20 XLON 14:32:44 00072685778TRLO0 648 178.20 XLON 14:32:44 00072685779TRLO0 730 178.20 XLON 14:32:45 00072685783TRLO0 2376 178.20 XLON 14:32:46 00072685784TRLO0 3047 178.00 XLON 14:33:44 00072685845TRLO0 3314 178.20 XLON 14:35:27 00072685944TRLO0 3307 178.00 XLON 14:36:15 00072685965TRLO0 36 178.60 XLON 14:56:15 00072686795TRLO0 3208 178.60 XLON 14:56:15 00072686796TRLO0 3361 178.60 XLON 14:56:15 00072686797TRLO0 3200 178.40 XLON 14:56:15 00072686798TRLO0 3294 178.20 XLON 15:12:34 00072687553TRLO0 127 178.20 XLON 15:39:22 00072688638TRLO0 3000 178.40 XLON 15:49:24 00072689077TRLO0 3341 178.40 XLON 15:49:24 00072689078TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)