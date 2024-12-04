Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
4 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 December 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.15      GBP1.786 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.12      GBP1.768 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.141218    GBP1.780543

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,783,611 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7022       2.145         XDUB      08:58:03      00072674981TRLO0 
11287      2.145         XDUB      08:58:03      00072674980TRLO0 
11600      2.145         XDUB      09:05:18      00072675301TRLO0 
4324       2.145         XDUB      09:05:18      00072675302TRLO0 
7388       2.145         XDUB      10:10:09      00072677060TRLO0 
7099       2.125         XDUB      11:07:53      00072678814TRLO0 
1831       2.120         XDUB      11:07:58      00072678817TRLO0 
2584       2.120         XDUB      11:07:58      00072678816TRLO0 
2584       2.120         XDUB      11:07:58      00072678815TRLO0 
2086       2.125         XDUB      11:27:10      00072679397TRLO0 
6934       2.125         XDUB      11:27:10      00072679396TRLO0 
5513       2.130         XDUB      11:51:10      00072680043TRLO0 
5200       2.130         XDUB      11:51:10      00072680042TRLO0 
1250       2.130         XDUB      11:51:10      00072680041TRLO0 
8606       2.120         XDUB      12:30:46      00072680908TRLO0 
1250       2.135         XDUB      13:29:55      00072682310TRLO0 
7929       2.140         XDUB      14:07:47      00072684536TRLO0 
7632       2.140         XDUB      14:07:47      00072684535TRLO0 
5307       2.140         XDUB      14:07:47      00072684534TRLO0 
2728       2.140         XDUB      14:07:47      00072684533TRLO0 
7373       2.150         XDUB      14:16:39      00072684958TRLO0 
2415       2.150         XDUB      14:16:39      00072684957TRLO0 
4688       2.150         XDUB      14:23:58      00072685200TRLO0 
1250       2.150         XDUB      14:23:58      00072685199TRLO0 
5540       2.150         XDUB      14:23:58      00072685198TRLO0 
7373       2.150         XDUB      14:28:09      00072685260TRLO0 
8349       2.150         XDUB      14:55:40      00072686648TRLO0 
1959       2.150         XDUB      14:55:40      00072686650TRLO0 
5736       2.150         XDUB      14:55:40      00072686649TRLO0 
2410       2.150         XDUB      15:11:34      00072687492TRLO0 
4858       2.150         XDUB      15:11:34      00072687491TRLO0 
1250       2.150         XDUB      15:11:34      00072687490TRLO0 
1250       2.145         XDUB      15:22:26      00072687997TRLO0 
47        2.145         XDUB      15:22:26      00072687996TRLO0 
4858       2.145         XDUB      15:22:26      00072687995TRLO0 
162       2.145         XDUB      15:22:26      00072687994TRLO0 
3295       2.145         XDUB      15:37:26      00072688589TRLO0 
2368       2.145         XDUB      15:37:26      00072688588TRLO0 
2250       2.145         XDUB      15:37:26      00072688587TRLO0 
150       2.145         XDUB      15:37:26      00072688586TRLO0 
1281       2.145         XDUB      15:58:08      00072689468TRLO0 
1452       2.145         XDUB      16:00:43      00072689603TRLO0 
5306       2.145         XDUB      16:00:43      00072689602TRLO0 
7632       2.145         XDUB      16:09:00      00072690117TRLO0 
3301       2.145         XDUB      16:10:59      00072690166TRLO0 
3293       2.145         XDUB      16:10:59      00072690165TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
425       177.80        XLON      08:59:51      00072675034TRLO0 
348       177.80        XLON      09:05:20      00072675303TRLO0 
113       177.80        XLON      09:49:14      00072676487TRLO0 
3139       177.60        XLON      10:20:15      00072677414TRLO0 
590       177.20        XLON      10:21:52      00072677441TRLO0 
2481       177.20        XLON      10:27:31      00072677618TRLO0 
3531       176.80        XLON      12:49:42      00072681206TRLO0 
3        176.80        XLON      12:50:12      00072681209TRLO0 
1667       176.80        XLON      12:50:12      00072681210TRLO0 
1667       176.80        XLON      12:50:12      00072681211TRLO0 
2797       177.40        XLON      13:09:52      00072681763TRLO0 
266       177.40        XLON      13:09:52      00072681764TRLO0 
540       177.20        XLON      13:13:33      00072681879TRLO0 
2781       177.20        XLON      13:13:33      00072681880TRLO0 
5211       178.40        XLON      13:43:16      00072683101TRLO0 
1155       178.40        XLON      13:48:02      00072683252TRLO0 
648       178.40        XLON      13:48:02      00072683253TRLO0 
968       178.20        XLON      13:52:41      00072683462TRLO0 
2535       178.20        XLON      13:52:41      00072683463TRLO0 
491       178.00        XLON      14:05:14      00072684383TRLO0 
1400       178.00        XLON      14:05:14      00072684384TRLO0 
1273       178.00        XLON      14:05:14      00072684385TRLO0 
3147       178.60        XLON      14:28:55      00072685272TRLO0 
3312       178.40        XLON      14:31:44      00072685706TRLO0 
648       178.40        XLON      14:31:57      00072685730TRLO0 
9875       178.40        XLON      14:32:44      00072685777TRLO0 
3188       178.20        XLON      14:32:44      00072685778TRLO0 
648       178.20        XLON      14:32:44      00072685779TRLO0 
730       178.20        XLON      14:32:45      00072685783TRLO0 
2376       178.20        XLON      14:32:46      00072685784TRLO0 
3047       178.00        XLON      14:33:44      00072685845TRLO0 
3314       178.20        XLON      14:35:27      00072685944TRLO0 
3307       178.00        XLON      14:36:15      00072685965TRLO0 
36        178.60        XLON      14:56:15      00072686795TRLO0 
3208       178.60        XLON      14:56:15      00072686796TRLO0 
3361       178.60        XLON      14:56:15      00072686797TRLO0 
3200       178.40        XLON      14:56:15      00072686798TRLO0 
3294       178.20        XLON      15:12:34      00072687553TRLO0 
127       178.20        XLON      15:39:22      00072688638TRLO0 
3000       178.40        XLON      15:49:24      00072689077TRLO0 
3341       178.40        XLON      15:49:24      00072689078TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
