Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options over ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each (the "Options") have been awarded to Ben Wilkinson, CEO pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. LTIP No. of Options awarded Ben Wilkinson 30,669

The award has been made by the Remuneration Committee to reflect the pro-rata salary adjustment following Ben Wilkinson's promotion to CEO with effect from 28 October 2024. Full details will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31 March 2025.

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com). In accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy, the options will vest over three years and are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

ANNEX

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Ben Wilkinson Name 2. Reason for the notification a. CEO Position / status b. Initial notification / Initial notification amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3. monitor a. Molten Ventures plc Name b. 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial Options in respect of the LTIP over ordinary shares of 1p each a. instrument, type of instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 Identification Code b. Issue of options Nature of the transaction 30,669 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of c. Price(s) and volume(s) 1p per share N/a Aggregated information d. - Aggregated volume - Price e. 3 December 2024 Date of the transaction f. N/a Place of the transaction

Enquiries

