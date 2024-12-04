Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
04.12.24
09:15 Uhr
3,880 Euro
+0,080
+2,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
04-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
 
 
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 
 
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options over ordinary shares with a nominal value 
of 1p each (the "Options") have been awarded to Ben Wilkinson, CEO pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive 
Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. 
 
LTIP     No. of Options awarded 
 
Ben Wilkinson 30,669

The award has been made by the Remuneration Committee to reflect the pro-rata salary adjustment following Ben Wilkinson's promotion to CEO with effect from 28 October 2024. Full details will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31 March 2025.

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com). In accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy, the options will vest over three years and are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

ANNEX 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
 a.                 Ben Wilkinson 
    Name 
 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
 
 a.                 CEO 
    Position / status 
 
 b. Initial notification /     Initial notification 
    amendment 
 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3. monitor 
 
 
 a.                 Molten Ventures plc 
    Name 
 
 b.                 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
    LEI 
 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
 4. transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
        Description of financial    Options in respect of the LTIP over ordinary shares of 1p each 
 a. instrument, 
 
        type of instrument 
                       GB00BY7QYJ50 
        Identification Code 
 
 b.                 Issue of options 
    Nature of the transaction 
 
                       30,669 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 
 c. Price(s) and volume(s)     1p per share 
 
 
                       N/a 
        Aggregated information 
 d. 
    - Aggregated volume 
 
        - Price 
 
 e.                 3 December 2024 
    Date of the transaction 
 
 f.                 N/a 
    Place of the transaction

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  362896 
EQS News ID:  2043525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2043525&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
