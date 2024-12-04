Waaree Energies has signed domestic orders to supply 524 MW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies said it has secured solar module supply orders totaling 524 MWp, split into 364 MWp and 160 MWp batches. The awarding companies develop, own, and operate renewable energy projects in India. Waaree Energies said it will supply high-efficiency n-type TOPCon bifacial PV modules with power ratings of 585 Wp, 590 Wp, and 595 Wp under the contract. Module deliveries are set to begin in fiscal 2024-25 and fiscal 2025-26. Mumbai-based ...

