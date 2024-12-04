Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce that Tom Shave has joined the Firm as President of Europe and Asia-Pacific (EAP) division. Based in the Firm's London office, Tom will be responsible for organic and inorganic expansion and accelerating growth in EAP markets while attracting top talent.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom as we look forward to the strategic vision he'll bring to the Firm while expanding the EAP region," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Tom's impressive track record aligns with Ryan's commitment to empowering our team members through innovation and growth with an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional client service. His leadership will be integral to a thriving future ahead."

Prior to joining Ryan, Shave served as the Head of Tax at one of the largest accounting firms in the United Kingdom. Shave led the organisation's tax practice with more than 500 partners and staff across 15 offices, with a focus on revenue and business growth. This included identifying new client opportunities, strategic firm recruitment, and the implementation of technological advancements. Shave also played a critical role in leading the company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) programme and has a keen understanding of the tax industry with more than two decades of experience.

"I am honoured to be joining Ryan at this pivotal stage in the Firm's growth journey," said Tom Shave. "We have a unique opportunity to build upon Ryan's industry-leading tax business, and the EAP region will play a crucial role in the future that lies ahead. Together, we will continue to drive excellence in our services and expand our footprint both regionally and globally. I am eager to work alongside our talented professionals to shape a dynamic future for the Firm and our clients."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

