LIAN Group strengthens its position in aesthetic medicine with the launch of Vitaura

GENEVA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIAN Group, investor and operator, announces the launch of Vitaura, a consolidation business in the aesthetic medicine, surgery, and longevity sector. With a similar format as the former Cheeze Dentistry Network, the objective is to create a network of excellence that provides integrated support to clinics and practitioners, ensuring high-quality standards and fostering the optimization of resources across the various clinics.

The Italian market has benefited from significant growth in recent years due to continuously expanding demand, ranking 9th globally in 2023 with 757,000 procedures performed and an estimated value exceeding $300 million. In this context, the sector has seen the rise of numerous small operators, significantly contributing to the fragmentation of a market where aggregation models are currently almost non-existent.

Vitaura acquires and consolidates well-established entities across the territory, offering an integrated centralized management model that includes administrative, financial, and strategic marketing support. This approach allows physicians to focus exclusively on clinical activities, patient care, and professional development, while also leveraging synergies among the different clinics.

Vitaura announced the first acquisition, the Medicina Estetica Zazzaron clinic, operating in 2 locations in Veneto and ranking among the top 10 clinics nationally. The clinic was founded and is managed by Dr. Michela Zazzaron, who will continue to lead the clinic. Dr Andrea Grassi comes on board as COO and Head of Business Development to support Vitaura's expansion with his vast experience in the field.

Agreements are going to be finalized for the acquisition of 2 additional locations in Tuscany and over the next 36 months of the investment period, 8 further acquisitions are planned, with the aim of expanding the Vitaura network nationwide.

"We would like to emphasize the concept of a network rather than a group, where each acquired clinic will retain its identity and substantial medical-operational autonomy in managing client relationships. This is to preserve as much as possible the bond of trust between physicians and patients built over time," stated Matteo Cardarelli, Director and Head of Investments in Italy at LIAN Group. "The goal is to undertake a consolidation path that has impacted various healthcare sectors in recent years, and which now involves aesthetic medicine and surgery. This initiative is part of the Healthcare Platform vertical we have been developing for some time now, which has seen several operations finalized in recent months."

TEAM AND INVOLVED ADVISORS

LIAN Group Team:

Fiorenzo Manganiello (Managing Partner & Co-Founder), Matteo Cardarelli (Director - Head of Investments in Italy), Michele Di Minno (Director), Jacopo Spoto (Senior Analyst).

Legal Advisors:

Gianni & Origoni supported LIAN Group with a team led by Donato Romano (Partner) and Vito Quaglietta (Associate).

Giovannelli e Associati supported Medicina Estetica Zazzaron with a team led by Alessandro Giovannelli (Partner), Matteo Bruni (Senior Associate).

Deal Structuring and Corporate Advisory:

Studio Legale e Tributario TaxNet supported LIAN Group with Andrea Maria Ciotti.

M&A Advisor:

Studio Pea Commercialisti supported Medicina Estetica Zazzaron with Dr. Fabrizio Pea.

Bank Financing:

Banca Profilo financed the acquisition with a team led by Alessio Muretti (Deputy Head of IB) and Mattia Zacchetti (Senior Analyst).

USEFUL LINKS:

LIAN Group Website:https://liangroup.io/

LIAN Group LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/liangroup

Vitaura Website: https://vitaura.it/en/

Vitaura LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/joinvitaura

CONTACT: Matteo Cardarelli, mc@liangroup.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488616/LIAN_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lian-group-strengthens-its-position-in-aesthetic-medicine-with-the-launch-of-vitaura-302321215.html