Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIAN Group strengthens its position in aesthetic medicine with the launch of Vitaura

Finanznachrichten News

GENEVA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIAN Group, investor and operator, announces the launch of Vitaura, a consolidation business in the aesthetic medicine, surgery, and longevity sector. With a similar format as the former Cheeze Dentistry Network, the objective is to create a network of excellence that provides integrated support to clinics and practitioners, ensuring high-quality standards and fostering the optimization of resources across the various clinics.

LIAN Group Logo

The Italian market has benefited from significant growth in recent years due to continuously expanding demand, ranking 9th globally in 2023 with 757,000 procedures performed and an estimated value exceeding $300 million. In this context, the sector has seen the rise of numerous small operators, significantly contributing to the fragmentation of a market where aggregation models are currently almost non-existent.

Vitaura acquires and consolidates well-established entities across the territory, offering an integrated centralized management model that includes administrative, financial, and strategic marketing support. This approach allows physicians to focus exclusively on clinical activities, patient care, and professional development, while also leveraging synergies among the different clinics.

Vitaura announced the first acquisition, the Medicina Estetica Zazzaron clinic, operating in 2 locations in Veneto and ranking among the top 10 clinics nationally. The clinic was founded and is managed by Dr. Michela Zazzaron, who will continue to lead the clinic. Dr Andrea Grassi comes on board as COO and Head of Business Development to support Vitaura's expansion with his vast experience in the field.

Agreements are going to be finalized for the acquisition of 2 additional locations in Tuscany and over the next 36 months of the investment period, 8 further acquisitions are planned, with the aim of expanding the Vitaura network nationwide.

"We would like to emphasize the concept of a network rather than a group, where each acquired clinic will retain its identity and substantial medical-operational autonomy in managing client relationships. This is to preserve as much as possible the bond of trust between physicians and patients built over time," stated Matteo Cardarelli, Director and Head of Investments in Italy at LIAN Group. "The goal is to undertake a consolidation path that has impacted various healthcare sectors in recent years, and which now involves aesthetic medicine and surgery. This initiative is part of the Healthcare Platform vertical we have been developing for some time now, which has seen several operations finalized in recent months."

TEAM AND INVOLVED ADVISORS

LIAN Group Team:

Fiorenzo Manganiello (Managing Partner & Co-Founder), Matteo Cardarelli (Director - Head of Investments in Italy), Michele Di Minno (Director), Jacopo Spoto (Senior Analyst).

Legal Advisors:

Gianni & Origoni supported LIAN Group with a team led by Donato Romano (Partner) and Vito Quaglietta (Associate).

Giovannelli e Associati supported Medicina Estetica Zazzaron with a team led by Alessandro Giovannelli (Partner), Matteo Bruni (Senior Associate).

Deal Structuring and Corporate Advisory:

Studio Legale e Tributario TaxNet supported LIAN Group with Andrea Maria Ciotti.

M&A Advisor:

Studio Pea Commercialisti supported Medicina Estetica Zazzaron with Dr. Fabrizio Pea.

Bank Financing:

Banca Profilo financed the acquisition with a team led by Alessio Muretti (Deputy Head of IB) and Mattia Zacchetti (Senior Analyst).

USEFUL LINKS:

LIAN Group Website:https://liangroup.io/

LIAN Group LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/liangroup

Vitaura Website: https://vitaura.it/en/

Vitaura LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/joinvitaura

CONTACT: Matteo Cardarelli, mc@liangroup.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488616/LIAN_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lian-group-strengthens-its-position-in-aesthetic-medicine-with-the-launch-of-vitaura-302321215.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.