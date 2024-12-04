Anzeige
04.12.2024 09:14 Uhr
Tokengate: From Vault to Blockchain: Making Silver Accessible Through Tokenization

Finanznachrichten News

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Tokengate, a leader in real-world asset tokenization, and Denario, a pioneer in digital precious metals, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize access to tokenized silver. By leveraging Tokengate's expertise and Denario's innovative silver tokens, the collaboration aims to empower retail investors with a secure, accessible way to invest in physical silver, stored safely in Switzerland.

"Our collaboration with Denario is a game-changer for investors," said Tom Rieder, Managing Director of Tokengate. "With fully backed silver tokens, retail investors can now participate in the precious metals market securely, and even exchange their digital holdings for physical silver."

The partnership will focus on two key areas to propel Denario's silver token forward:

• Streamlined Access for Retail Investors: Tokengate's expertise will streamline the onboarding process, allowing retail investors to effortlessly buy, sell, and hold Denario's silver tokens.

• Boosting Liquidity and Exploring Hedera Deployment: Tokengate will collaborate with Denario to investigate the deployment of the token on the Hedera Blockchain, a secure, fast and sustainable public ledger network.

Silver: An Ideal Hedge Against Inflation

"This partnership with Tokengate is a major step forward for Denario," said Yonghan Lee, CEO of Denario. "Silver is an ideal store of value and a hedge against inflation, yet it remains an undervalued precious metal. Denario offers the first and only investable silver granules token on the market, and by working with Tokengate, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the silver market."

A Shared Vision for Democratization

This collaboration perfectly aligns with Tokengate's dedication to driving innovation in the tokenization space and Denario's mission to provide accessible and secure solutions for owning precious metals. By combining Denario token with Tokengate's proven track record in asset tokenization, both Swiss companies aim to unlock new opportunities for investors and democratize access to digital precious metals.

About Tokengate (https://www.tokengate.io/)

Tokengate, a pioneering Swiss platform, specializes in the tokenization of real-world assets. Utilizing blockchain technology, Tokengate offers a secure and efficient way for companies to tokenize their assets, attracting new investors and unlocking innovative forms of liquidity. As a leader in the field, Tokengate provides comprehensive solutions for the entire tokenization lifecycle, from structuring and legal considerations to token issuance and ongoing management.

About Denario (https://www.denario.swiss/)

Denario is a Swiss Fintech leader in digital precious metals. Denario offers a unique asset token, fully backed by physical silver securely stored in Switzerland. One Denario Silver Coin (DSC) is backed by one ounce of silver granules., providing investors with exposure to precious metals in a convenient and fractionalized form. Denario operates as a recognized security token, ensuring compliance with Swiss financial market regulations.

Media Contact:

• Tokengate: Tom Rieder, Managing Director (tom.rieder@tokengate.io)

• Denario: Yonghan Lee, CEO (office@denario.swiss)

SOURCE: Tokengate



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
