WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
Tradegate
04.12.24
08:00 Uhr
7,510 Euro
+0,020
+0,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 09:24 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 26 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 26 % and amounted to SEK 252.7 (201.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33 % and amounted to SEK 10.0 (7.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 26 % to SEK 262.7 (208.6) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1955.9 (1611.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Nov

23-Nov

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

29.0

27.9

4 %

272.0

273.6

-1 %

Central Europe

70.9

49.9

42 %

519.2

394.5

32 %

East Europe

52.4

49.8

5 %

366.8

362.3

1 %

South & West Europe

45.1

35.5

27 %

346.7

242.0

43 %

The Baltics

16.2

13.0

25 %

95.7

89.8

7 %

North America

25.9

15.2

70 %

179.2

100.2

79 %

Asia-Pacific

10.8

8.3

30 %

64.2

51.3

25 %

Africa

2.4

1.5

60 %

15.0

12.3

22 %

Zinzino

252.7

201.1

26 %

1858.8

1526.0

22 %

Faun Pharma

10.0

7.5

33 %

97.1

85.0

14 %

Zinzino Group

262.7

208.6

26 %

1955.9

1611.0

21 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-november-2024,c4075440

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4075440/9722a22caa5a6ebb.pdf

2411 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-november-2024-302322186.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
