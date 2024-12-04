ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 26 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 26 % and amounted to SEK 252.7 (201.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33 % and amounted to SEK 10.0 (7.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 26 % to SEK 262.7 (208.6) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1955.9 (1611.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Nov
23-Nov
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
29.0
27.9
4 %
272.0
273.6
-1 %
Central Europe
70.9
49.9
42 %
519.2
394.5
32 %
East Europe
52.4
49.8
5 %
366.8
362.3
1 %
South & West Europe
45.1
35.5
27 %
346.7
242.0
43 %
The Baltics
16.2
13.0
25 %
95.7
89.8
7 %
North America
25.9
15.2
70 %
179.2
100.2
79 %
Asia-Pacific
10.8
8.3
30 %
64.2
51.3
25 %
Africa
2.4
1.5
60 %
15.0
12.3
22 %
Zinzino
252.7
201.1
26 %
1858.8
1526.0
22 %
Faun Pharma
10.0
7.5
33 %
97.1
85.0
14 %
Zinzino Group
262.7
208.6
26 %
1955.9
1611.0
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-november-2024,c4075440
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4075440/9722a22caa5a6ebb.pdf
2411 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-november-2024-302322186.html