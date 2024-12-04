ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 26 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 26 % and amounted to SEK 252.7 (201.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33 % and amounted to SEK 10.0 (7.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 26 % to SEK 262.7 (208.6) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1955.9 (1611.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Nov 23-Nov Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 29.0 27.9 4 % 272.0 273.6 -1 % Central Europe 70.9 49.9 42 % 519.2 394.5 32 % East Europe 52.4 49.8 5 % 366.8 362.3 1 % South & West Europe 45.1 35.5 27 % 346.7 242.0 43 % The Baltics 16.2 13.0 25 % 95.7 89.8 7 % North America 25.9 15.2 70 % 179.2 100.2 79 % Asia-Pacific 10.8 8.3 30 % 64.2 51.3 25 % Africa 2.4 1.5 60 % 15.0 12.3 22 % Zinzino 252.7 201.1 26 % 1858.8 1526.0 22 % Faun Pharma 10.0 7.5 33 % 97.1 85.0 14 % Zinzino Group 262.7 208.6 26 % 1955.9 1611.0 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

