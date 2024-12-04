Murcia, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - The leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry brought together the top players in the sector and highlighted the success story of LemonConcentrate Company, a European benchmark in the production and export of fruit concentrates and derivatives. The company was recognized as the best supplier of 100% Spanish Orange Juice Concentrate of the Valencia variety.

LemonConcentrate at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024

The 2024 edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, held from 7-9 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together the most prominent global players in the food and beverage industry. With over 2,000 exhibitors from 120 countries, the event confirmed its status as a key platform for innovation, networking and the development of new business opportunities.

At this edition, LemonConcentrate SLU, a Spanish company based in Murcia, was one of the participating companies. Renowned for its extensive experience and leadership in the export of fruit concentrates and derivatives, the company won the Best Product award for its aseptically packaged Orange Juice Concentrate. More information in https://lemonconcentrate.com/juice-concentrates/

Lemon concentrate company exhibited a wide range of products including fruit juice concentrates, fruit purees, essential oils and beverage compounds. Of particular note were Orange Juice Concentrate and Mandarin Juice Concentrate, which won the prestigious Best International Product and Best Supplier awards for its 65º Brix Orange Juice Concentrate.

Lemon Concentrate company attracted a large number of trade visitors interested in high quality products tailored to the needs of the global market. The company has established itself as a reliable supplier in more than 50 countries, thanks to its commitment to sustainability, innovation, meeting specific customer needs and the exclusive use of Made in Spain products.

Its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing Dubai 2024 has been a key opportunity to strengthen commercial relationships, explore new markets and reaffirm its leading position in the natural ingredients sector, with products sourced entirely from Spain. It also highlights its remarkable work with Mediterranean citrus concentrates, mainly from the Valencian Community.

LemonConcentrate company continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt to global market trends, responding to the growing demand for sustainable and customised products in sectors such as beverages, juices, soft drinks, ready meals and confectionery. This approach has enabled the company to consolidate its international presence and enhance its reputation as a European leader in innovation and quality.

LemonConcentrate's success at Gulfood 2024 reflects the importance of events like this in boosting the growth and transformation of the global food sector. The show reaffirms its role as a bridge between technological innovation and consumer needs, spotlighting companies like LemonConcentrate as drivers of local change with global recognition.

