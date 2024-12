Enphase Energy has released new software to help homeowners install larger solar and battery systems without major electrical panel upgrades. It uses real-time measurements from current transformers to make immediate decisions. US-based Enphase Energy has released novel software that intelligently manages current to prevent busbar overload, while also ensuring maximum solar and battery output. Its Busbar Power Control software enables homeowners to install larger solar and battery systems without major electrical panel upgrades. "This advanced technology is designed to maximize the power from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...