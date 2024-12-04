Voltiris has launched its latest greenhouse pilot project, installing its novel wavelength-selective PV system at a vegetable growing farm in Canton Baselland. Swiss-based agrivoltaics specialist Voltiris is offering a novel solution based on a patented under-roof dichroic mirror concentrator system that integrates tracking systems and silicon PV panels. The system is intended to specifically serve greenhouses to improve the metrics for heating, electricity costs, and CO2 emissions, while maintaining crop yields. Its latest pilot project is in partnership with Swiss utility Genossenschaft Elektra ...

