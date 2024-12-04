Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850133 | ISIN: FR0000120073 | Ticker-Symbol: AIL
Tradegate
04.12.24
10:21 Uhr
160,02 Euro
+0,50
+0,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,00160,0210:23
159,98160,0610:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA160,02+0,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.