Bioz, Inc.: BioSpherix Boosts Product Visibility and Sales Conversion With Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub

Bioz, Inc ., a leader in AI-powered citation tracking and product engagement, is thrilled to announce its partnership with BioSpherix , a manufacturer of advanced Cytocentric® controllers, chambers, and systems. BioSpherix has been utilizing Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub to enhance both their sales and marketing initiatives, resulting in significant improvements in user engagement and sales conversion.

Bioz Pro Badge

Bioz Pro Badge on the BioSpherix Website

Their Bioz Pro Badges integrate real-time citation data, showcasing the scientific impact and proven effectiveness of BioSpherix's products in peer-reviewed and pre-print publications. By adding Pro Badges to their site, BioSpherix provides researchers with an easy-to-access, evidence-based overview of how their products are being used in cutting-edge scientific research.

Maddy Keefe , BioSpherix's Marketing Manager, shared her satisfaction with the partnership: "We're extremely pleased with the results we've seen from Bioz Pro Badges and the Content Hub. The ability to display such detailed, real-world evidence on our website has helped us establish trust with our customers and validate the impact of our products. Additionally, we've found that the majority of our sales are coming from the same regions where we're seeing the highest click-through rates, which has been invaluable for targeting and optimizing our outreach."

In addition to Pro Badges and a Content Hub, BioSpherix is also utilizing Bioz group badges on their website, featuring a unique 'product' filter. This filter allows users to easily navigate BioSpherix's extensive product catalog while viewing the highest-performing products within each category. The user-friendly interface is designed to further engage visitors, making it easier for them to find and validate products based on their research needs.

"We're excited to see BioSpherix's success with Bioz Pro Badges and their Content Hub," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "The Pro Badges are our highest offering, providing the most features and flexibility to suppliers like BioSpherix. It's been great to watch them leverage the badges not just for product validation but as a key tool in their sales and marketing strategy."

Bioz and BioSpherix's partnership is setting a new standard in how AI-enhanced tools can transform product visibility, drive sales, and improve customer engagement in the scientific industry.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About BioSpherix

BioSpherix is a pioneering manufacturer of Cytocentric® enclosures and controlled environments that ensure optimal conditions for in vivo, in vitro, and GMP cell production. BioSpherix offers a comprehensive range of products, including precision gas controllers, incubator subchambers, and their flagship Xvivo System®. The Xvivo System® is a modular and economical solution to traditional cell culture and manufacturing methods that features patented self-sanitizing technology, and offers complete protection of cells from room air. Their products provide a superior alternative to conventional open systems that expose cell and tissue products to variable, non-physiologic conditions and contaminants. Trusted by researchers in cell manufacturing, regenerative medicine, and biotechnology sectors around the world, BioSpherix's innovative products are known for their quality, precision, and reliability in creating controlled, optimal environments that can be tailored to any lab or cell manufacturing facility.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

BioSpherix

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Source: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com