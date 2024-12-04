The Rundown Studio: CNN Veteran Zain Verjee Launches AI Podcast Series With Leading AI Thinkers

The 'Embedded' podcast series brings African innovation and global AI expertise to communications professionals.

The Rundown Studio announces the launch of "Embedded" a podcast series that demystifies artificial intelligence for communications professionals.

Listen here: Embedded | Podcast on Spotify

Hosted by former CNN anchor Zain Verjee, "Embedded" features conversations with industry leaders including LinkedIn's Chief Economic Opportunity Officer Aneesh Raman, Mastercard's Senior Counsel for Artificial Intelligence Rashida Richardson, and Indigenous Knowledge Scholar Wakanyi Hoffman. The series explores AI's impact on communication, the global workforce, ethical frameworks, and the integration of African philosophical principles in artificial intelligence.

"AI will transform the world of journalism and communications. Through Embedded, we're making these transformative innovations accessible to everyone, helping professionals understand not just the technology but its impact on how we communicate and connect," says Verjee.

'Embedded' bridges the gap between complex AI technology and practical applications in communications, offering listeners actionable insights from the frontlines of the AI revolution. Each episode explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping our world and what it means for the future of human interaction.

Thomas Brasington, co-founder of The Rundown Studio, emphasizes the series' unique approach: "AI can code and run chatbots - that's the easy part. In Embedded, we're testing it against the real challenges of global communications: truth, nuance, and cultural context - and it may not be what you expect."

10 new episodes of "Embedded" will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms.

About Zain Verjee:

With the launch of her new podcast series Embedded, Zain Verjee aims to demystify a world she's come to embrace: technology and AI and their place in a modern communications strategy. Embedded is global in nature but has a particular focus on Africa and showcases African expertise and thought leadership. A Fellow at the Digital, Data, Design Institute at Harvard, Tech for All Lab, Zain is using her platform to redefine how AI can be harnessed in the communications world.

Zain is currently working on an MVP of an innovative new product, Pressmate, developed in conjunction with Rundown co-founder Thomas Brasington. Pressmate will streamline press release design and free up hours of time for communications teams while retaining the human oversight, instinct, and expertise that make communications most effective.

About The Rundown Studio:

The Rundown is a Generative AI product studio where tools are built to help communications teams learn, use and enjoy technology that makes teams more efficient, and improves storytelling.

www.therundown.studio

