Falcon+ RED's Unique One-Touch Mail Extraction and Document Scanning Offers Clients Efficient, Accurate, Secure Document Processing

OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has received an industry award for the company's Falcon+® RED line of innovative scanners that consolidate manual prep steps into one streamlined one-touch process.

Falcon+ RED was named the winner in the Imaging Product of the Year: High Volume category during the Document Manager magazine DM Awards held in London in November. DM Award product and company winners are voted for by readers of DM magazine and include industry peers and executives.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Scott Maurer, President, OPEX International. "Clients across the globe look to unique solutions like Falcon+ RED to maximize their mailroom efficiency with unparalleled scanning accuracy and secure data management."

OPEX Falcon+ RED features one-touch mail extraction and document scanning capability that is unique to the industry. Since 2003, the combination of the Falcon+ scanner with the Model 72 Rapid Extraction Desk has led the market by seamlessly automating the entire document processing cycle from mail opening to digital data conversion.

This fast, efficient, intelligent document processing technology ensures accuracy and quality backed with secure and efficient data management for clients such as Paragon, a leading provider of transformational business services that operates in more than 30 countries.

"OPEX allows us to scan everything at a single source location, which minimizes document traveling at operational areas, thus giving a far greater risk and compliance model for our customers' correspondence," said Michael Basham, Technical Director, Paragon UK, in a video testimonial.

Paragon's business process outsourcing (BPO) division in the UK receives and processes approximately 55,000 mail pieces a day, primarily from clients in the financial services and investment industries.

Three OPEX FalconV+ RED scanners have helped Paragon digitize inbound correspondence and assist with scanning archives, consolidating multiple manual steps into one streamlined process that saves time and money.

OPEX offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions that enable clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs and drive efficiencies in infrastructure.

At the 2023 DM Awards, OPEX's Gemini® scanner was named High-Volume Imaging Product of the Year for the second consecutive year.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

