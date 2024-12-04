EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Bond

Brödernas Group AB (publ) defers interest payment due in December 2024



04.12.2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas"), SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 ("Existing Bonds").

Brödernas has, in accordance with Section 12 of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds, an upcoming payment of inter alia cash interest in amount of approximately SEK 7,000,000 due on the Interest Payment Date 10 December 2024. Due to the ongoing restructuring process and the group's liquidity situation, Brödernas will defer the interest payment due 10 December 2024 under the Existing Bonds until further notice.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

richard.forsshell@brodernas.se

This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 4 December 2024 at 09:15 CET.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

04.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

