Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - The Global Games Show is pleased to announce its inaugural edition, taking place alongside the Global Blockchain Show and the Global AI Show, on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai. Organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group, the event is set to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, redefining the future of game play.





The two-day show will be an electrifying fusion of everything gaming, where the biggest innovators, creators, developers, publishers and players come together to compete, explore, and redefine the future of gaming. Bringing together the worlds of esports, next-gen games, and the revolutionary Web3 gaming ecosystem, this groundbreaking event will showcase the latest in game development, blockchain integration, AI, player ownership, and much more.

"Gaming is no longer just entertainment; it's an ever-evolving ecosystem where technology, creativity, and community intersect," said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group. "The Global Games Show is the perfect platform to explore this intersection and shape the future of this dynamic industry together."





Across the gaming, Esports, and Web3 worlds, pioneers such as:

Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands.

- Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands. Johnson Yeh - Founder, Ambrus Studio/ Former CEO of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, Riot Games

- Founder, Ambrus Studio/ Former CEO of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, Riot Games Dirk Lueth - Ph.D., Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Uplandme, Inc. Chairman Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3

- Ph.D., Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Uplandme, Inc. Chairman Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 Paul Dawalibi - CEO, Holodeck Ventures

- CEO, Holodeck Ventures Ilman Shazhaev - Founder, Farcana

- Founder, Farcana Grace Sabandar - Co-Founder, Indonesia Blockchain & Metaverse Center

- Co-Founder, Indonesia Blockchain & Metaverse Center Jonathan Bouzanquet - Founder, Playa3ull Games

- Founder, Playa3ull Games James Hartt - Director Gaming and Digital Development, The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi Assad Dar, Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Medieval Empires

James Hartt - Director Gaming and Digital Development, The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi

- Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Medieval Empires Tom Cichocki - Founder & CEO, Revived Overworld

- Founder & CEO, Revived Overworld Ida Mok - Chief Legal Officer, W3GG

- Chief Legal Officer, W3GG Kevin Soltani - CEO, GIMA Group

- CEO, GIMA Group Jawad Ashra - CEO, Vanar

- CEO, Vanar Burak Çevik - CEO & Co - Founder, Gameness

- CEO & Co - Founder, Gameness Nicolas Hulsmans - Co-Founder & Director, Dexerto

- Co-Founder & Director, Dexerto Ahmed Fouad - CEO, Rumbling Games Studio | Gaming Expert & Consultant

- CEO, Rumbling Games Studio | Gaming Expert & Consultant Manel Sort - CEO & Co-founder, Games For A Living (GFAL)

- CEO & Co-founder, Games For A Living (GFAL) Omar Ghanem - Co-Founder & CEO, GAM3S.GG

- Co-Founder & CEO, GAM3S.GG Billal Yamak - Head of Growth KSA, The Sandbox

- Head of Growth KSA, The Sandbox Al-Amin AlBakry - Co-Founder & Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Surfermonkey.io

… and many more will be leading discussions on how Blockchain and AI are shaping the future of Gaming.

A diverse range of topics, including Web3 gaming security, player engagement, virtual economies, game design, development, production, publishing, and business strategy, will provide attendees with exclusive insights and expert tips from the top 1% of leaders in the gaming industry.

This is an exceptional opportunity for the Gaming, AI and Web3 communities to converge and be part of an epic gathering of gamers, creators, and industry leaders, featuring exciting tournaments, interactive demos, and countless experiences designed for those who live to play and break boundaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.globalgamesshow.com/.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

For media enquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalgamesshow.com.

